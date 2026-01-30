Emirates, Air Peace Reinforce Interline Agreement

Stories by Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace, has reinforced its partnership with world’s mega carrier, Emirates Airlines by activating their interline agreement, expanding air connectivity between Africa, the UAE and London.

Air Peace in a statement said the agreement would offer passengers of both airlines frictionless, single-ticket travel and with through-checked baggage, on select routes, which would result in greater travel comfort and convenience for customers.

The agreement also allows Air Peace to connect its extensive West and Central African route system into Emirates’ hub in Dubai, and on key destinations including London Heathrow, London Gatwick and London Stansted, Abidjan, Accra and, of course, Lagos. With huge demand for travel between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, providing Air Peace passengers with increased choice, flexibility, and global reach.

Speaking on the development, Emirates’ Deputy President, and Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim, said: “Enhancing our interline partnership with Air Peace allows us to expand our footprint across more of Africa, creating new opportunities for people to fly better with Emirates, while helping international tourists explore more of the region, via Lagos. We remain committed to working with strategic partners such as Air Peace to further strengthen Nigeria’s aviation, tourism, and trade sectors.”

Also speaking, Chief Commercial Officer, Air Peace, Nowel Ngala, said: “This interline agreement with Emirates represents a major step in Air Peace’s strategic vision to connect Africa more efficiently to global markets. By combining our strong regional presence with Emirates’ extensive international network, we are delivering seamless connectivity, improved travel experience, and greater access to key global destinations for African travellers. This partnership further reinforces Air Peace’s role as a critical bridge between Africa and the global aviation ecosystem.”