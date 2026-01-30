Again, Ibe Kachikwu Denies Involvement in Diezani’s Alleged Bribery Trial

For the umpteenth time, a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has dismissed reports that he was bribed by one of his predecessors, Diezani Alison-Madueke, who is currently standing trial in a British court for alleged bribery.

Kachikwu had first denied any knowledge or involvement in any dealings whatsoever with Diezani or her allies sometime in October 2023, when the news first broke.

Prosecutor Alexandra Healy had reportedly told jurors at London’s Southwark Crown Court that, after former President Goodluck Jonathan was replaced by the late former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, Ayinde paid a “substantial bribe” to Kachikwu to ensure her friend continued to work in the NNPC.

Irked by thus development, Kachikwu, yesterday, said, “My attention has again been drawn to this recuring allegation and for the last time, I want to put it on the record that there is no truth to the allegation whatsoever.

“I served this country and I did with all that I had with me, including my personal resources. I have denied this allegation time and time again and this time, for the last time

“It’s unfortunate that a British lawyer would rely on hearsay in court to malign anyone and damage their hard earned reputation. For the benefit of those who did not see my earlier response previously, again I reproduce my 2023 response to the sensational but absolutely incorrect allegation.

The 2023 response:

Kachikwu: I Never Took Bribe from Diezani or Her Ally

However, in his reaction, Kachikwu, stated that, “I refer to the publication carried by some online media channels indicating that I was mentioned in the charges brought against Deziani Alison-Madueke and others in a London magistrate court.

“According to the publications, the said charge alleged that I was bribed to induce me to possibly confer some potential business advantage on one of the accused. I wish to state that I never met any of the accused before, all through and after my public service period and was not offered nor received any bribe nor did any of the accused persons receive any business favours while I served.

“If there was any attempt to bribe me through anyone, I was not part of that and received no offers or favours therefrom.”