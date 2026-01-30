  • Friday, 30th January, 2026

Africa Gospel Film Project to Host 6-Day Filmmaking, Spiritual Training in Nigeria

Nigeria | 7 seconds ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Africa Gospel Film Project (AGFP) has announced a six-day intensive programme for Christian filmmakers, combining hands-on filmmaking training with spiritual formation.

The programme is scheduled for April 13–18, 2026 in Nigeria.

The initiative aims to equip filmmakers across Africa with industry-standard skills while nurturing their spiritual growth and storytelling purpose. 

Participants will take part in professional masterclasses, group projects, and a 48-hour short film challenge, ending with screenings and awards for standout projects.

The programme will also feature project pitching sessions, mentorship from industry professionals, networking opportunities, and discussions on faith-based storytelling, providing participants with practical experience and industry exposure.

“This programme is an immersive experience,” said Bright Wonder Obasi, AGFP Project Director. “It is designed to develop filmmakers who are not only technically skilled but also spiritually aligned in their storytelling.”

The six-day programme is part of AGFP’s broader mission to produce faith-based films and create sustainable platforms for African Christian content. Applications are open to filmmakers, creatives, and storytellers from across Africa and the diaspora.

Africa Gospel Film Project is a multi-year initiative of Gospel Cinema International, which focuses on training African Christian filmmakers, producing high-quality faith-based films, and bringing African stories to a global audience.

A statement issued to announce the project advised interested participants looking for updates to visit www.gospelcinemaint.com or email gospelcinemaint@gmail.com and @gospelcinemtrybe.

