Wema Bank Introduces Voice Banking Feature on Upgraded ALAT Platform

Bennett Oghifo





Wema Bank has introduced a voice-enabled banking feature on its digital platform, ALAT, following the release of an upgraded version of the application tagged “ALAT: The Evolution.”

The upgraded platform, launched on January 12, 2026, includes new functionalities designed to allow users to complete banking transactions through voice commands using an in-app virtual assistant known as “SAW.”

According to the bank, the feature enables end-to-end transaction processing without manual data entry.

The virtual assistant offers gender-based customisation and incorporates voice recognition technology, which the bank says adapts to individual voice patterns. An additional passcode requirement is included as part of the verification process.

Speaking on the introduction of the voice banking feature, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, said the development was guided by the need to improve efficiency, reliability and convenience in digital banking.

He stated that the feature was designed to support users in completing transactions quickly without disrupting their daily activities.

Oseni noted the upgraded ALAT platform integrates artificial intelligence with security features and is intended to optimise banking services for users within and outside Nigeria.

He said: “When we launched ALAT in 2017, the goal for us was to provide a banking solution that would be ahead of its time, something that would optimise banking for Nigerians across the world and be accessible 24/7, outside the spheres of traditional banking. ALAT, no doubt has ticked all the boxes since its launch, and the upgraded version goes even further. The Wema way is innovative and ever evolving.

“We saw the world evolve, understood where it was headed and leveraged emerging technologies to give ALAT a futuristic upgrade; hence the launch of what we have tagged ‘ALAT: The Evolution’, a game changer in the industry.

“In today’s AI-driven world, the new ALAT incorporates artificial intelligence with enhanced security, creating a holistic solution built with groundbreaking features that extend beyond banking.

“It goes beyond just implementing an AI Virtual Assistant, it is supporting the fast-paced lifestyles of our customers without interrupting their busy schedules. A student caught up in work does not need to transfer focus to their banking app to make a quick transfer.

“A simple voice command cuts down a process that would have taken a whole minute to a matter of seconds. Every detail is strategic, ensuring that your virtual assistant is programmed to your voice and regular voice patterns.

“This is the future of banking, and this is what Wema Bank has delivered with the new and upgraded ALAT”, Oseni concluded.

In addition to voice banking, the upgraded application also includes a contactless payment feature known as “Tap & Pay,” which allows secure transactions between ALAT users in close proximity. Another feature, Uptime Prediction, displays the service availability status of recipient banks before transactions are processed.