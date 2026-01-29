Tantita Deepens Constructs 13  New Offices, Renovates 22 Others for Army in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A private security firm, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), owned by Chief Government Ekpemupolo, yesterday deepens it’s collaboration with the Nigerian Army with the construction of 13 new offices and reconstruction of 22 offices at the 3 Battalion, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

Inaugurating the new and remodelled offices and other facilities, the firm reaffirmed its commitment to the highest standards of accountability, collaboration, and service in support of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

The facilities were embedded within Sector I facilities of Operation Delta Safe.

The Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, High Chief Kestin Pondi, said the project reflected the company’s belief that sustainable security is driven by strong partnerships between public and private institutions.

“All over the world, experience has shown that sustainable security cannot be delivered by one institution acting alone. It thrives where there is collaboration between public and private institutions,” Pondi said, noting that the principle formed the bedrock of Tantita’s engagement in protecting Nigeria’s critical energy infrastructure.

He recalled that since Tantita’s engagement by NNPC Limited in August 2022, the company has worked closely with government security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Army, to combat oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and economic sabotage.

“The professionalism, discipline, and operational leadership of the Nigerian Army have been indispensable to the progress recorded so far,” he said.

High Chief Pondi disclosed that the inauguration went beyond physical infrastructure, describing it as an investment in people, operational capacity,y and effectiveness, adding that the facilities were designed to enhance coordination, operational readiness, and the welfare of personnel.

He noted that the project, which commenced in August 2025, was delivered in record time, demonstrating what could be achieved when public and private institutions work together.

“As Nigeria continues to strengthen its energy security, partnerships such as this will remain essential. Tantita remains committed to upholding the highest standards of accountability, collaboration, and service in support of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies,” Pondi stated.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigerian Army, and Land Component Commander of the Joint Task Force (JTF) South-South, Operation Delta Safe, Major-General Emmanuel Emekah, said the project was a clear demonstration of the value of partnership in addressing security challenges.

He expressed appreciation to Tantita Security Services for its support to the battalion and the division, noting that the intervention underscored the importance of collaboration among government institutions, the private sector,t or and society at large.

“Collectively, this intervention represents meaningful value addition and reflects our commitment to the role of government and the role of society’s approach in addressing security challenges. It has also reinforced the understanding that security is a shared responsibility requiring the active involvement of government institutions with private sectors and the wider society,” the GOC said.

He noted that the project symbolised deeper trust and cooperation between stakeholders in the security architecture.

According to him, “The project goes beyond bricks and metal. It symbolises trust, cooperation and a strong resolve to strengthen our security operations, while improving the welfare of those who stand in defence of our nation, critical infrastructure, particularly, within the oil and gas domain.”

The Commander, 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General M. A. Shonibare, also commended Tantita’s intervention, recalling the previously poor condition of the sector facilities.

He acknowledged that the company’s support had contributed to improved pipeline security and increased crude oil output in Nigeria.

The outgoing Commanding Officer of 3 Battalion, Effurun Barracks, Major M. L. Salman, promised that the enhanced facilities would further strengthen operations, pledging that the unit would continue to support efforts to eradicate oil theft and criminality in the region.