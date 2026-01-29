  • Thursday, 29th January, 2026

Raheem Sterling Leaves Chelsea by Mutual Consent 

Featured | 6 seconds ago

Raheem Sterling has left Chelseaby mutual consent after reaching an agreement to end his contract early.

The 31-year-old had 18 months remaining on his £325,000‑a‑week deal.

Sterling leaves after three-and-a-half seasons at Stamford Bridge following his move from Manchester Cityfor £47.5m in 2022.

Sterling will receive a payout from Chelsea, while the club will save money as the settlement will be less than the figure of over £20m he would have been paid had he stayed for the remaining year and a half of his contract.

“We thank Raheem for the contribution he made while a Chelseaplayer and wish him well for the next stage in his career,” Chelseasaid.

The England international made 81 appearances for the Blues but had not played a competitive match for Chelseasince May 2024.

He had been training separately with the so‑called “bomb squad” at the club’s Cobham base after failing to secure a move in the summer.

Several clubs, including Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen, explored a deal for the England winger, while a potential switch to Fulhamdid not materialise.

It is understood that Sterling, who made his professional debut at Liverpooland has won 13 trophies in total, is keen to remain in London but is open to playing anywhere, either at home or abroad.

Compose

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.