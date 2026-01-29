Raheem Sterling Leaves Chelsea by Mutual Consent 

Raheem Sterling has left Chelseaby mutual consent after reaching an agreement to end his contract early.

The 31-year-old had 18 months remaining on his £325,000‑a‑week deal.

Sterling leaves after three-and-a-half seasons at Stamford Bridge following his move from Manchester Cityfor £47.5m in 2022.

Sterling will receive a payout from Chelsea, while the club will save money as the settlement will be less than the figure of over £20m he would have been paid had he stayed for the remaining year and a half of his contract.

“We thank Raheem for the contribution he made while a Chelseaplayer and wish him well for the next stage in his career,” Chelseasaid.

The England international made 81 appearances for the Blues but had not played a competitive match for Chelseasince May 2024.

He had been training separately with the so‑called “bomb squad” at the club’s Cobham base after failing to secure a move in the summer.

Several clubs, including Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen, explored a deal for the England winger, while a potential switch to Fulhamdid not materialise.

It is understood that Sterling, who made his professional debut at Liverpooland has won 13 trophies in total, is keen to remain in London but is open to playing anywhere, either at home or abroad.