Origin Automobile Works Directors Set Strategic Roadmap at 2026 Retreat

Sunday Okobi

The Board of Directors of Origin Automobile Works (OAW) has successfully solidified the organisation’s impact and established key priorities for the future at its strategic retreat, held in Lagos recently.

The three-day session with the theme: ‘Building Institutional Strength to Accelerate Growth,’ was focused on strengthening governance, among other positives for the future, providing an opportunity for board members to move beyond routine agendas, focusing deeply on long-term sustainability, risk management, and the enhancement of operational efficiencies.

The board, in collaboration with executive leadership, examined the achievements of the previous fiscal year in the context of the OAW five-year Strategic Plan (2020 –2025) and established the foundational goals for the future strategic plan to span between 2026 and 2030.

Recognising the need for a dynamic approach to optimise and consolidate its contributions to the mechanisation development in agriculture and the food systems sector in Nigeria, as well as promoting sustainable development, the board engaged, considered, and discussed measures to refine the organisation’s mission and values.

The directors noted that the retreat resulted in a clear, actionable roadmap designed to maximise the impacts already recorded within the agricultural and food systems value-chain as well as ensure long-term sustainability.

The Chairman of Origin Tech Group, Prince Samuel Joseph Samuel, said: “This retreat was a pivotal moment for our organisation. By aligning our board roles with the current needs of our organisation, we have reaffirmed our commitment to sustaining the contributions towards the enhancement of productivity in the Agro-mechanisation and food systems space, while also focusing on the launch of the new technology.

“We are leaving this session with renewed passion and a concrete plan to drive OAW and our customers’ businesses forward.”

He disclosed that key outcomes of the retreat included: “Approval of the strategic plan focused on the increased growth of the agricultural and food systems space in Nigeria; strengthening of the collaboration between the Board and the executive leadership, as well as launching a new series of capital investment and funding campaigns.”

Meanwhile, the Executive Director, Corporate Services, of the group, Mr. Olusesan Ayeni, said: “The energy and dedication from our board members during this retreat were truly inspiring. “With this renewed direction, we are well-positioned to meet the challenges and the tremendous opportunities that lie ahead.”