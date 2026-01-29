Ohanaeze Condoles with Ndidi over His Father’s Tragic Death

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Senator John Azuta-Mbata, yesterday sent his condolences to Super Eagles Captain, Wilfred Onyinye Ndidi, who lost his father in a tragic motor accident on Tuesday.

Azuta-Mbata said: “The tragic passage of Chief Sunday Ndidi is painful especially coming after his son celebrated him at the last Africa Cup of Nations with a goal. I understand father and son were so close. We join the family in mourning a hero.”

The President General added that the nation will remember the senior Ndidi for mentoring his son to greatness and living to see his son rise to the position of national team captain.

“Chief Ndidi was there for his son, from youth football at Ekosodin Stars to transfer to Europe from Nath Boys Academy. I am pretty sure he encouraged the footballer to go for further education at De Montfort University in 2019 even as a successful professional footballer.

“That’s a man who looked beyond the gains and glitter of soccer. I am sure Ndidi will continue to progress according to his father’s plan. He has shown maturity as Super Eagles captain and I know all of us missed him in the semifinals against Morocco.”

Ndidi’s international teammate, Stanley Nwabali, lost his parents during the Super Eagles campaign at the Cote d’Ivoire 2023 AFCON where the team won a silver medal after losing to the host country in the final.