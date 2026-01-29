NPFL: Ahmed Musa Wins North West Derby for Kano Pillars

Ahmed Musa rolled back the years again as he was the match winner on Wednesday for struggling Kano Pillars to pip Katsina United 1-0 in a Northwest Derby.

The former Super Eagles captain, who also doubles as Pillars general manager, scored the only goal in the 72nd minute of this home game.

In Jos, Plateau United continued their impressive form courtesy of a 2-1 win over Rangers at the New Jos Stadium on Wednesday.

Gbenga Ogunbote’s side are now unbeaten in four league games.

Vincent Temitope gave Plateau United the lead in the 15th minute, while Chidiebere Nwobodo equalised for the visitors two minutes before the half hour mark. Temitope netted the winning goal from the penalty spot five minutes before the break.

In Umuahia, Abia Warriors were held to a 1-1 draw by Wikki Tourists.

The hosts took the lead through Emeka Obioma in the 51st minute, while Taheer Abubakar levelled scores for Wikki Tourists five minutes later.

Former champions Enyimba held Nasarawa United to a 1-1 draw in Lafia.

JoFrank Istifanus gave Nasarawa United the lead in the 69th minute, while Kalu Nweke restored parity for Enyimba four minutes later.