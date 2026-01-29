NAFRC Inaugurates Pre-retirement Course, Charges Participants on Entrepreneurship and Civil Life Transition

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi, has inaugurated Course 1/2026 of the Pre-Retirement/Pre-Discharge Programme, with participants urged to embrace discipline, purposeful learning and adaptability as they prepare for life after active military service.

The Commandant of the Centre, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Nnaemeka Ignatius Ilo, who spoke at the inauguration ceremony held on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at the NAFRC Buhari Hall, described the Centre as a “citadel of courage and hope,” noting that its motto reflects the core values required for a successful transition from military to civil life.

AVM Ilo congratulated the participants on their nomination for what he described as a highly competitive and prestigious course designed to equip personnel with relevant skills for post-service survival and prosperity.

According to him, the Centre’s mandate remains the provision of quality training, research and development, as well as consultancy services aimed at adequately preparing retiring personnel to face the realities and challenges of civil society.

He explained that the six-month course features a blend of theoretical and practical training focused on entrepreneurship, self-reliance, job creation and sustainable living.

The Commandant disclosed that feedback from past participants showed that many graduates of the Centre had gone on to become successful entrepreneurs across diverse sectors of the economy, expressing confidence that the current participants would equally emerge competitive and productive in the open market.

He cautioned participants against underestimating the realities of civil life, describing it as largely unstructured and fiercely competitive when compared to the regimented military environment.

Stressing the importance of emotional intelligence and self-control, AVM Ilo advised them to prepare mentally for differences in work culture, time management and interpersonal relations outside the Armed Forces.

He also emphasised the importance of family, urging participants to see the course as an investment not only in themselves but also in their families, who depend on their successful transition.

He underscored the need for dedication, diligence and effective time management, noting that optimal use of the training period would largely determine individual success.

On discipline, AVM Ilo reiterated that high standards of comportment and regimentation would be maintained throughout the course.

He further warned that the Defence Headquarters’ directive on the misuse of social media remains fully applicable within the Centre, stressing that violations would attract severe sanctions, including dismissal from the course and further disciplinary action.

The Commandant expressed gratitude to the Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs, the Minister of Defence and the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for their support and commitment to the resettlement and welfare of retiring personnel.

In an interaction with journalists, AVM Ilo said the Centre is intensifying efforts to modernise its training approach through the gradual introduction of technology-driven modules, including Artificial Intelligence, as part of efforts to align NAFRC with international best practices.

Earlier, the Director of Training, Brigadier General Isang Akpaumontia, described the inauguration as the formal commencement of training activities for Course 1/2026.

He disclosed that a total of 823 participants were posted to the course, comprising 523 personnel from the Nigerian Army, 122 from the Nigerian Navy and 178 from the Nigerian Air Force.

Of this number, he said 718 participants had been received, documented, accommodated and medically screened, while 85 were declared medically unfit and returned to their units for further medical attention.

He added that arrangements had been made to complete documentation and biometric capture for the affected personnel ahead of graduation.

Brig. Gen. Akpaumontia reiterated that the Centre remains a world-class institution dedicated to entrepreneurship and management training, aimed at ensuring the seamless reintegration of personnel into civil society after decades of meritorious service.

He reminded participants that the course is fully residential and urged them to uphold discipline and conduct befitting their ranks.