In Meeting with British Investors, Cardoso Reaffirms Commitment to Financial Sector Reform, Long-Term Capital

James Emejo in Abuja





Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, restated his commitment to deepen financial sector reforms and attract long-term investment, when he hosted a delegation from British International Investment (BII).

The meeting in Abuja with the BII delegation, led by its Chair, Ms. Diana Layfield, alongside British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Richard Montgomery, was part of efforts to deepen reforms in Nigeria.

Cardoso reaffirmed CBN’s commitment to macroeconomic stability, credible monetary policy, and a transparent, data-driven regulatory framework aimed at strengthening the resilience of the banking system and improving financial intermediation.

Discussions focused on developments in the financial services sector, BII’s investment outlook, and opportunities to deploy patient capital in support of banking sector stability, financial inclusion, and sustainable private-sector growth, according to a statement by the apex bank.

Cardoso further stated that Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) providing long-term capital and strong governance were key partners in Nigeria’s reform agenda.

Layfield reaffirmed BII’s continued interest in Nigeria’s financial services sector, emphasising the importance of regulatory clarity and sustained engagement to support investment and inclusive growth.

The meeting was attended by members of BII’s Board and Executive Management, including Mr. Leslie Maarsdorp, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Andrew Alli, Non-Executive Director; Mr. Simon Rowlands, Non-Executive Director; Mr. Chris Chijiutomi, Managing Director and Head of Africa; and Mr. Benson Adenuga, West Africa Regional Director and Head of the Nigeria Office, alongside senior officials of the British High Commission.

British International Investment is UK’s development finance institution, wholly owned by the UK government through the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), with total assets of £9.9 billion supporting over 1,600 businesses across emerging markets.