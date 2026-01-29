How Saidu Mohammed is Driving Industrialisation for National Economic Recovery through NMDPRA

In a strategic push to strengthen industrialisation in Nigeria, particularly within the oil and gas sector, and to support the stability of the national economy, the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Mr. Saidu Mohammed, led his team on a three-day operational visit to refineries, gas processing plants, and petroleum bulk storage facilities in Rivers State, South-South Nigeria. Blessing Ibunge reports

On December 19, 2025, following his nomination by President Bola Tinubu, the Senate confirmed Mr. Saidu Mohammed as the Chief Executive Officer of NMDPRA. He officially took over from former Authority head Farouk Ahmed on 23 December. Upon assuming office, Mohammed expressed a strong commitment to positively impact the energy sector in line with the President’s agenda of revitalising the industry.

Touring Key Energy Facilities

Last week, Mohammed embarked on a tour of refineries, gas processing plants, and petroleum bulk storage facilities in the oil-rich South-South region. The visit aimed to obtain first-hand insights into the operational status and capacity of critical infrastructure in the midstream and downstream petroleum sectors.

The tour also sought to- Review and strengthen the strategic alignment between NMDPRA and its licensed operators; Engage key investors to ensure regulatory frameworks support business growth; Align government and public objectives with stakeholder operations; Improve operational excellence within the Authority; and Promote safety and personnel welfare in the midstream and downstream sector.

Facilities visited included Indorama, Aradel, Stockgap Fuels Limited, Matrix Petrochemical Limited, and Central Horizon Gas Company Limited.

Strengthening Industrial Growth Through Gas

The Federal Government has intensified focus on the energy sector in recent years, promoting stable operations by both local and international operators. While other sectors contribute to national development, energy remains central, given its high revenue generation.

Mohammed began the tour at Indorama Eleme Fertilizer and Chemical Limited in Rivers State. He described Nigeria’s midstream sector as “a tremendous segment that requires significant investment” and applauded Indorama for its consistent growth. He also highlighted the country’s imminent full-scale export of urea, thanks to increased fertilizer production.

“What we have seen in Indorama is a manifestation of what Nigeria needs to have. We need a lot of this in the midstream — fertilizer plants and any value addition on hydrocarbon resources are essential to propel the nation. These dreams existed before, but today, we have found the right partnership with the private sector…

“We need to earn 30 to 50 billion dollars a day if we must get Nigeria on the right footing as a hub not only for oil and gas, but for secondary products such as fertilizer and urea. With the expansion at Indorama and other companies including Dangote Fertilizer, I am confident that within 24 months, Nigeria will join the league of urea-exporting nations.”

Indorama CEO, Mr Munish Jindal, commended the visit, noting the company’s efforts in overcoming past regulatory challenges, adding that “The Authority has been engaging with the oil and gas sector for years. Initially, we faced challenges, but the new regulators have encouraged us, and we fully support their initiatives.”

Gas Distribution as a Catalyst for Industrialisation

At Stockgap Fuels Limited, Mohammed emphasised the critical role of gas distribution in supporting industrial growth. “Gas provides a cleaner and more efficient energy source that lowers production costs and ultimately reduces consumer prices. We are committed to enforcing strict compliance while accelerating gas distribution to drive industrialisation nationwide. This tour aligns with the Federal Government’s Decade of Gas initiative, which seeks to maximise Nigeria’s vast gas resources.”

Mohammed reaffirmed the government’s goals to deploy activities across the oil and gas value chain, deepen domestic gas utilisation, and facilitate exports. He assured support for gas distributors and midstream operators to ensure orderly expansion under transparent technical and commercial frameworks.

“Inspecting these facilities underscores government’s resolve to reposition the gas sector as a catalyst for industrial growth and national prosperity. Transparency remains central under the Petroleum Industry Act. These operators may appear small, but they are vital to delivering gas across the country, particularly to industrial hubs.”

Stockgap Chairman, Dr Stanley Ohamarije, revealed the company plans to inject five million gas cylinders into the market over the next five years to support the government’s 10-million-cylinder target. He said the plant currently produces 2,500 cylinders per hour, a demonstration of commitment to increasing gas access and driving industrial growth.

Central Horizon Gas Company Managing Director, Mr Kahide Alabi, added that the company was expanding gas infrastructure nationwide to support industrialisation under the Decade of Gas initiative: “Natural gas remains a major driver of industrial growth globally. CHGC is establishing facilities across Nigeria to support economic development.”

Private Sector Investment Drives Growth

During the Aradel facility tour, Mohammed lauded Nigerian indigenous oil and gas firms for their investment strides. He stressed that the midstream sector requires $30–50 billion in private investment.

“As a regulator, we aim to create the right enablers for private investment. Facilities like Aradel demonstrate world-class operations run by Nigerians — a model for others. Not only 11,000 barrels of oil per day, but 50,000, 100,000, as the case may be.”

Mohammed emphasised Nigeria’s potential to supply domestic and continental markets: “Dangote Refinery alone cannot satisfy the large Nigerian market. We aim to go beyond Africa, exporting PMS, LPG, and gasoline to America and Europe. Aradel is an example of the facilities needed to develop the midstream sector, which drives overall economic growth.”

He also stressed that adequate supply and competition are key to lowering prices and enhancing economic efficiency: “The more supply we have, the lower the prices. Competition drives affordability. PMS prices have dropped from over 1,000 Naira to about 800 Naira, a clear example of how market dynamics work when there is no subsidy.”

Conclusion

Saidu Mohammed’s visits underscore NMDPRA’s commitment to industrialisation, private-sector investment, and economic recovery. By engaging stakeholders, promoting regulatory excellence, and supporting the gas and midstream oil sector, the Authority aims to position Nigeria as a hub for energy and downstream value-added products.

Picture

L-R: Executive Director, Hydrocarbon Processing Plants, Installations and Transportation Infrastructure, NMDPRA, Mr Francis Ogaree; CEO, Indorama Fertilizer Limited, Mr. Munish Jindal; Chief Executive of NMDPRA, Mr. Saidu Mohammed; and Chief Technical Officer, Indorama-Nigeria, Mr. Deepu Sivadas, during an operational visit by NMDPRA at the Indorama facility, in Eleme, Rivers State, recently

