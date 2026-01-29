House Urges Tinubu to Direct CDS to Flush Out Bandits in Gombe

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has called President Bola Tinubu to, as a matter of urgency, direct the Chief of Defence Staff(CDS) to initiate a coordinated joint security operation and provide area surveillance and ground support to flush out the armed bandits and destroy their camps in Gombe State.

The resolution of the House followed the adoption of a motion moved at the plenary one yesterday by the Chief Whip, Hon. Usman Kumo.

Moving the motion, he recalled that recent attacks by armed bandits on Garin Galadima, Pindiga, Garin Jaji, and Laro and other communities in Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State resulted in the killing of six people, abduction of 20 persons currently being held hostage by the kidnappers, and destruction of property.

He added that the recent attacks have caused widespread fear and displacement of citizens from their homes, displacement of citizens, loss of livelihoods, fear, and uncertainty within the communities

Kumo expressed worry that these incidents are a stark reminder of the overwhelming threat to national security, and a call to all security agencies to double their efforts in ensuring that they provide adequate protection to the citizens and their properties.

The House therefore, urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to immediately provide relief materials to the victims of the attack in communities within Akko Local Government Arca.

It also urged “the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, to, as a matter of urgency, direct the Chief of Defence Staff to initiate a coordinated Joint Security Operation and provide aera surveillance and ground support to flush out the armed bandits and destroy their camps to avoid recurrence;

“Urged the Inspector General of Police to immediately deploy Mobile Police Force Squadrons to maintain law and order and provide Mobile Police Force Squadron format on in the affected communities.”

The Green Chamber also mandated its Committees on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, Defence, Army, Air Force, Police, and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance and furnish the House with a weekly report until the insecurity is brought under control.