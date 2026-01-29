Glo Leads in Investments, Performance as NCC Sets New Standard for Telecoms

Nigeria’s digital transformation continues to gain momentum as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Globacom (Glo) reinforce a powerful partnership built on transparency, long-term investment and consumer trust.

Through its Industry Performance Reports, developed with global network intelligence firm Ookla under the QoS/QoE Crowdsourcing Project, the NCC is setting a new benchmark for accountability in the telecoms sector. The quarterly, data-driven reports provide independent insights into network performance, coverage and real-world user experience across operators, states and regions.

A senior NCC official described the initiative as “sunlight and substance”, noting that it enables Nigerians to see clearly how networks perform so that excellence is rewarded and complacency is exposed.

Within this rigorously lit landscape, Globacom has emerged as a standout performer. Its leadership position is anchored in decades of sustained investment, patient capital and continuous modernisation.

From pioneering one of the largest fibre-optic backbones in the country to upgrading radio access and core networks, Glo has consistently treated infrastructure as a long-term covenant with Nigeria’s future.

A member of Glo’s executive leadership summarised the company’s philosophy: “We invest as if Nigeria’s tomorrow depends on what we build today—because it does. Our goal is not to be loud, but to be lasting.”

NCC–Ookla analytics now validate what many subscribers already experience: Glo’s network is engineered for substance, not spectacle. With strong fibre-to-site architecture, resilient backhaul and intelligent traffic management, Glo delivers stable speeds, lower latency and dependable service in real-world conditions.

The Commission’s focus on Connectivity on the Move highlights performance along major road corridors—critical arteries of commerce and social life. Here, Glo’s dense fibre footprint and redundant routes ensure fewer call drops, faster data sessions and reliable streaming for Nigerians on the move.

On the Urban vs Rural Divide, Glo’s strategy of extending fibre closer to base stations and modernising legacy sites is narrowing performance gaps between metropolitan and underserved areas.

Where signals once faltered, connectivity now flows with confidence.

Glo’s measured approach to next-generation technology is equally notable. The NCC’s 5G Reality Check compares coverage with actual usage and experience. By prioritising strong 4G foundations and fibre-fed sites, Glo is ensuring that future 5G deployment is credible, inclusive and sustainable.

The reports also examine how networks affect battery life and device temperature. Here again, Glo’s optimisation protocols and modernised core architecture stand out, reducing unnecessary signalling and improving everyday user comfort.

For consumers, the impact is tangible. A small-business owner in Ibadan Segun Adeleye noted: “My work runs on data. With Glo, I just connect and go. That confidence is everything.”

With the NCC providing the tools for transparency and Glo delivering on long-term leadership and investment, Nigeria’s telecoms industry is entering a new era—one defined not by promises, but by performance.

Regulation is the lighthouse; leadership is the ship. And together, NCC and Glo are steering Nigeria towards a faster, fairer and more connected future.