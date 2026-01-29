Enugu Govt: Town Unions Integral to Governance,  Community Devt

The Enugu State Government has reaffirmed the strategic importance of town unions as critical partners in grassroots governance, describing them as indispensable structures for community administration, peace building, and sustainable local development.

Also, the government charged town union presidents-general across the state to maintain peace in their respective communities and resist any attempt to use their platforms for destabilisation.

The Enugu Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, Dr. Charles Egumgbe, gave the charge while speaking during his maiden official meeting with town union presidents-general yesterday at the ministry.

Dr. Egumgbe explained that the core functions of the Ministry of Chieftaincy Matters, as approved by Governor Peter Mbah upon his inauguration as commissioner, include the development and implementation of policies on chieftaincy matters, issues relating to the creation of autonomous communities and village integration as well as the establishment and supervision of palace courts for dispute resolution.

Other responsibilities include the registration and regulation of chieftaincy constitutions; the regulation, registration and renewal of town unions, social clubs and community-based organisations and the formulation and implementation of policies to strengthen traditional institutions and improve community governance.

According to the Commissioner, town unions remain central to infrastructure development, social stability, and effective grassroots administration.

“There is a need to partner with Governor Peter Mbah, whose political philosophy and governance style have become a visible game-changer in Enugu State. No sector of development is paused.

“Town unions are integral agents of community development, serving as grassroots administrative and self-regulating structures. They promote infrastructure such as roads and schools, maintain social harmony, and effectively function as a fourth tier of governance,” he said.

Dr. Egumgbe further stressed that town union leaders must take responsibility for peace and order in their communities, noting that the ministry had received numerous petitions arising from avoidable conflicts.

He frowned at attempts in some instances to hijack community leadership without recourse to due process or stakeholders involvement.

“President Generals must ensure peace and tranquility in their communities. It is time to do the right thing and uphold responsible leadership,” he added.

He assured the leadership of town unions that the state government would give due consideration to their welfare.

Responding on behalf of the town unions, the State Chairman of the Enugu State Council of Presidents-General of Town Unions, Hon. Chief Arinze Nnia Ogbodo, commended Governor Mbah for his extensive developmental strides across the state and pledged the continued support of town unions for the administration’s development agenda.

“This engagement is very important to us. With the new Commissioner in charge of the ministry that oversees town unions, our confidence has been strengthened. We will continue to support His Excellency to achieve his vision for the people of Enugu State,” Ogbodo said.

Also speaking, the President General of Ikpamodo Autonomous Community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Mr. Christian Ugwuanyi; his counterpart in Okorouba-Ozalla Autonomous Community in Nkanu West Local Government Area, Hon. Chukwunonso Igwe, and the President General of Mgbagbu Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area, Ozo Chibuike Okafor, pledged their support for the new commissioner and the administration of Governor Mbah.

They commended the governor for what they described as his inclusive development approach, noting that his infrastructure and service delivery initiatives, including the rollout of Smart Green Schools and modern healthcare centres, were being felt across all electoral wards in the state.