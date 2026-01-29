EFCC Arraigns Ex-Chair Benue State Independent Electoral Commission, BSEIC, for Alleged N1.1bn Fraud

George Okoh in Makurdi





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday arraigned the former Chairman, Benue State Independent Electoral Commission, BSEIC, Dr. Tersoo Joseph Loko and ten others; Kuleve Kelvin Terlumun, Serki Mtomga Manasseh, Ugbede Denen Ronald, Tatyough Thaddeus, Angwa Dominic Terhember, Uwua Benjamin Igbawua, Adese Asom, Orkuma Emmanuel Nyiusta, Owoicho Odeh and Mhir Iyenge before Justice M.S Abubakar of the Federal High Court, Makurdi, for an alleged N1,100,000.00 (One Billion, One Hundred Million Naira) fraud.

They were arraigned on 30-count charge bordering on criminal misappropriation of public funds and money laundering to the tune of N1.1bn.

Dr. Josep Loko was arrested by the Makurdi Zonal Directorate of the EFCC upon receipt of petition against the defendants.

The complaint alleged the former chairman of BSEIC used the advantage of his office and misappropriate and divert funds meant for the conduct of the 2020 and 2022 local government election for which a total sum of N985,403,001.74 (Nine Hundred and Eighty-Five Million, Four Hundred and Three Thousand, One Naira and Seventy-Four Kobo) and N680,000.00 (Six Hundred and Eighty Million Naira) were released respectively.

The petitioner further alleged that the former BSIEC Chairman only utilized the sum of N565,039,506 (Five Hundred and Sixty- Five Million, Thirty-Nine Thousand, Five Hundred and Six Naira) for both the 2020 and 2022 elections out of N1, 665,403,100 ( One Billion, Six Hundred and Sixty-Five Million, Four Hundred and Three Thousand, One Hundred Naira).

That the sum of N1,100,363,594 was unaccounted for by Dr. Joseph Loko.

Count one of the charge reads that you Dr. Tersoo Joseph Loko (whilst in your capacity as Chairman of Benue State Independent Electoral Commission, BSEIC, “M” sometime in 2022 in Makurdi within the jurisdiction of this honourable court in abuse of your office, did directly received cash payment of the sum (N118,166,000.00, (One Hundred and Eighteen Million, One Hundred and Sixty Six Thousand) from Benue State Independent Electoral Commission funds with BSEIC recorded as recipient/ payee which you diverted for your personal use when you knew as reasonably ought to have known that the said money represented the proceeds of your unlawful activity to wit: criminal misappropriation and abuse of public office and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 5(2) (b) of the Money Laundering ( Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended in 2012 and Punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.

Count three of charge also reads; That you, Dr. Tersoo Joseph Loko, (Whilst in your capacity as Chairman of Benue State Independent Electoral Commission BSEIC) “M” sometime in 2022 in Makurdi within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court in abuse of your office, did directly received cash payment of the sum of N110,905,000 (One Hundred and Ten Million, Nine Hundred and Five Thousand Naira) from Benue State Independent Electoral Commission funds with BSEIC recorded as recipient/ payee which you diverted for your personal use when you knew or reasonably out to have known that the said money represented the proceeds of your unlawful activity to wit: criminal misappropriation and abuse of public office and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15(2) (b) of the money laundering (Prohibition ) Act, 2011as amended in 2012 and Punishable under Section 15(3) of same Act.

They pleaded not guilty to all the charges when they were read to them.

In view of the defendant’s not guilty plea, M.S Yusuf EFCC counsel asked the court for a trial date to enable the prosecution to prove its case.

In his ruling the judge granted bail to the defendants in the sum of fifty million naira each with one surety in like sum. The surety must have a valid international passport; each defendant shall deposit his or her international passport with the court registrar.

The judge ordered for the remand of the defendant pending perfection of their bail.