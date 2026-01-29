Dele Oye Pushes for Enhanced Private Sectors Investment Cooperation  with Turkey

Oluchi Chibuzor

Chairperson of the Türkiye–Nigeria Business Council, Hon. Dele Kelvin Oye, will join other public- and private-sector stakeholders to promote investment opportunities in Nigeria at the Türkiye–Nigeria Business Meeting holding on the sidelines of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to the Republic of Türkiye.

The visit is aimed at strengthening the existing cordial relations between the two countries and exploring further areas of cooperation in security, education, social development, innovation, and aviation.

During President Tinubu’s visit, both countries will engage in strategic political and diplomatic discussions on shared values in finance, communication, trade and investment.

The forum is part of lined up events to gather investors from both countries to explore areas of interest during the visit.

The meeting is being organised by the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEİK) in collaboration with the Türkiye–Nigeria Business Council as part of efforts to deepen economic cooperation and expand bilateral trade and investment relations.

Oye, who will deliver opening remarks at the event alongside Mr. Osman Aksoy, DEİK Board Member and Chairperson of the DEİK/Türkiye–Nigeria Business Council, is expected to highlight Nigeria’s investment potential and the role of the private sector in strengthening economic ties between both countries.

The programme will feature a country presentation by the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Mrs. Aisha Rimi, who will outline Nigeria’s investment climate, ongoing economic reforms and priority sectors open to foreign investors.

Participating Turkish and Nigerian companies will also be introduced, with each firm making brief presentations on their business interests and areas for potential collaboration.

Official addresses are scheduled to be delivered by the Deputy Minister of Trade of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Mustafa Tuzcu, and Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh.

The Türkiye–Nigeria Business Meeting is expected to complement President Tinubu’s state visit, which aims to strengthen bilateral relations and promote increased cooperation between Nigeria and Türkiye across key economic sectors.