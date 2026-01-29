CAF Rejects Morocco’s Petition to Strip Senegal of AFCON 2025 Title

* Both teams fined for misconducts

Duro Ikhazuagbe

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has ruled on the petition filed by host Morocco to strip Senegal the 2025 AFCON title it won at the recently concluded continental football showpiece.

In the ruling, CAF rejected Morocco’s protest to have Senegal stripped off the title following the unruly conducts of the Teranga Lions players and officials, leading to temporary boycott of the match during the epic final with the host.

Senegal were confirmed as champions.

CAF however fined Senegal as follows:

– $300,000 for supporters improper conduct;

– $300, 000 for players/staff unsporting behaviour and bringing the game to disrepute and

– $15, 000 for misconduct from the five yellow cards received in the final.

Total fined to be paid by Senegal amounts to $615,000.

In addition, Senegal Coach, Pape Thiaw, has been suspended for five official CAF matches and fined $100,000 for bringing the game into disrepute.

Senegalese players — Iliman Ndiaye & Ismaila Sarr — are also suspended for two official CAF matches each, for unsporting behaviour towards the referee.

For Morocco, CAF also slammed a

– $200,000 fine on its FA for stadium ball boys inappropriate behaviour;

– $100, 000 fine for improper conduct of players/staff invading RRA;

– $15,000 fine for fans’ use of lasers. Total fine amounts to $315,000

In addition, Morocco captain, Achraf Hakimi, has been suspended for two official CAF matches for unsporting behaviour, one of which is suspended for one year.

Similarly, player Ismael Saibari has also been suspended for three official CAF matches for unsporting behaviour and fined $100,000.