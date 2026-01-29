Bayelsa Athletes Confident of Retaining Niger Delta Games Crown

‎

‎Bayelsa State was the surprise winner of top position on the medals table at the inaugural edition of the Niger Delta Games in Uyo, edging Delta State by an odd gold medal on the last day of competitions.

The state finished top with 46 gold, 29 silver and 15 bronze medals, a total 86 medals, and some of the athletes preparing to represent the state at the 2nd edition in Benin, Edo State have expressed confidence to successfully retain the pole position.

In separate ‎interviews at their camp in Yenagoa, the state capital, some of the athletes spoke shortly after training, and didn’t mince words in expressing their determination to dominate at the Games holding from February 20-27.

One of those who spoke is wrestler, Emmanuel Okike, and he was adamant that the goal of Team Bayelsa is to retain the first position on medals count at the Niger Delta Games. Okike pegged his claims on the level and quality of preparations they have been undergoing, citing the wrestling team’s drills.

‎”I am very happy to be part of the Niger Delta Games, we have been doing well in all the competitions we have attended so far such that I can confidently say that Bayelsa has gone beyond participation to winning tournaments”, Okike declared while trying to catch his breath after a bout with another team mate.

Echoing the same sentiment is a 61kg freestyle wrestler, Ebiere Frank, who insisted that Team Bayelsa is going to Benin to affirm its dominance in wrestling. He pointed out that the State would use the games as preparatory championship for other competitions slated for later in the year.

Like Okike, Ebiere commended the foresight of the Games originator, Dunamis-Icon Limited and the leadership of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for their partnership that birthed the games for youths. Ebiere is of the firm conviction that the region stands to benefit from the continuous staging of the games in the area of discovery of talented sportsmen and women.

‎Gonibo Jessica, a basketball player, asserted that Team Bayelsa would return with the gold medal in basketball, stating that the competition has become a stepping stone for young athletes to excel at national and international sporting events.

While describing the games as a laudable initiative, urged the Commission to sustain their sponsorship of the competition which has become a launch pad to the development of sports at the grassroots.

As per the rules of the games, Bayelsa State would be fielding male and female athletes in all the 16 sports events.