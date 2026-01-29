Bauchi  to Settle Late  Journalist Dalhat Bello’s Debts, Gratuity

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government has pledged to settle the outstanding debts of late veteran journalist and retired civil servant, Mallam Dalhat Hamid Bello, and to fast-track the payment of his gratuity to support his family.

The commitment followed the late broadcaster’s touching testament, in which he urged his children to use his gratuity to offset his debts in the event of his death.

Moved by the gesture, the state Governor, Bala Mohammed, directed that the debts be paid directly by the state, while his gratuity process is expedited.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hon. Hajara Yakubu Wanka, yesterday during a condolence visit to the family of the deceased in Bauchi.

Wanka described the late Dalhat as a dedicated public servant who served Bauchi State with distinction and contributed immensely to the growth of the broadcasting profession, having once served as the acting Managing Director of the Bauchi Radio Corporation (BRC).

She noted that the government’s intervention was the least it could do to honour his years of meritorious service, adding that news of his final wish, which circulated on social media, immediately caught her attention and was promptly brought to the notice of the governor.

The commissioner assured the family that the state government would fully implement the pledge and offered prayers for the repose of the deceased’s soul, as well as strength and comfort for his family to bear the loss.

Mallam Bello died last Saturday night and was buried in accordance with Islamic rites.