Aussie Open: Djokovic Scrapes into S’final to Face Sinner

Novak Djokovic’s bid to make more tennis history is still alive as he scraped into the Australian Open semi-finals when Lorenzo Musetti retired injured while leading by two sets.

Djokovic, aiming for a standalone record 25th Grand Slam singles title, was wayward, error-strewn and irritable against the inspired Italian in front of a stunned crowd.

Musetti was 6-4 6-3 up and looked set for the semi-finals when he pulled up early in the third set.

The fifth seed took a medical timeout for treatment on his thigh but, unable to serve or move properly, he walked to the net and shook hands at 3-1 down in the third.

A heartbroken Musetti was helped down the corridor by a member of his team as he left the court.

“He was a far better player – I was on my way home tonight,” the 38-year-old Serb great said.

“I really wish him a speedy recovery. He should have been a winner today, there’s no doubt.

“I am extremely lucky to get through this one today.”

Djokovic received treatment for blisters on his feet at the end of the second set and could also have been tested physically had the match continued.

It is another stroke of luck for Djokovic after fourth-round opponent Jakub Mensik withdrewbefore their scheduled match with injury.

Djokovic has not won a set since his third-round victory over Botic van de Zandschulp on 24 January.

He will need to be at his best in Friday’s semi-final against Jannik Sinner, who has won six of their past seven meetings.