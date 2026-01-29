Art Hotel Unveils Star-studded Team for 2026 Lagos Polo Tournament

Leading Nigeria’s hospitality industry power house, the Art Hotel Lagos, has renewed its commitment to the promotion of tourism and lifestyle with the sponsorship of a team in the ongoing 2026 Lagos International Polo Tournament.

Captain of the Art Hotel polo team that remains the team to beat in the Chapel Hill Denham Open Cup, Mohammed Sani, who disclosed this during a Team Presentation Ceremony and media briefing at Victoria Island, Lagos, described the relationship between Art Hotel and the Lagos Polo Club as a partnership where art, hospitality, and sport come together to create unforgettable experiences.

Art Hotel’s Chairman, Habib Oniru, pointed out that the sponsorship is driven by the desire to integrate the “art” of polo with the hotel’s vision of culture and lifestyle, promising continued support for the sport.

The team loaded with established Nigerian players like Mohammed Dangote, Folarin Kuku, Ahmed Baba Dantata also have two Argentine professionals, Fernandez Segundo and Bautista Panelo. The team is set for polo battles against three arch rivals in the Open Cup face-off.

Dangote, who doubles as the Captain of Lagos Polo Club, said that the team’s chemistry, the well-worked-out game strategies, massive motivation, and their teeming supporters would be their biggest asset in the campaign for the Chapel Hill Denham Cup victory this year.

“It’s not going to be an easy ride, but we are ready to go all the way to victory. We are lucky to have the mount and the players who have the required exposure and experience to clinch the Open Cup this year,” declared the polo patron, who won four major cups with his MSD Baby-bear team last year.

The hotel Chairman who expressed optimism that the team is well motivated to surpass their successes in previous outings, added that Art Hotel – Lagos Polo Club partnership has been an added value to the promotion of the noble game and hospitality industry.

“It’s our privilege and honor to sponsor the Lagos Art Hotel polo team to one of the most prestigious and richest polo tournaments in Africa, and we look forward to a great competition,” he declared.

“At the Art Hotel, we believe that an active participation in our community is vital and as such we are delighted to have the opportunity again to sponsor the Art Hotel Polo team to the Lagos International Polo Tournament.”

“Art Hotel is not only looking at “Art” in the traditional sense such as paintings and sculptures, but also takes the view that such a visually stunning and competitive game as Polo fits hand-in-glove with the vision of the differentiated arts and its extensive influence on culture in the widest sense both in Nigeria and beyond.”

The Art Hotel team made a strong impression in the 2025 tournament, where it was praised for its sportsmanship. It is expected that its participation this year would enhance the significance of the event and celebrate polo, which is revered as the sport of kings.