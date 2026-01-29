Akpabio Warns Against Circulation of Fake Tax Law, Directs Senators to Certified Copies

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has raised the alarm over the circulation of fake and unauthorised versions of the recently passed Tax Reform Act, directing all senators to obtain only certified copies from the Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly.

Akpabio warned lawmakers to completely ignore any other versions in circulation, stressing that such documents do not reflect the exact provisions approved by both chambers of the National Assembly or assented to by the President.

He said the move was necessary to prevent misinformation, misinterpretation and possible abuse of the new tax law, especially at a time when public scrutiny of fiscal reforms remains high.

The Senate President assured senators that the certified copies issued by the Clerk are authentic, accurate and free from any form of alteration, noting that they represent the final and legally binding version of the legislation.

Following the directive, the Senate proceeded to adjourn plenary.

The controversy over the alleged doctoring of recently passed tax laws has deepened, placing the Senate and the National Assembly under pressure to resolve discrepancies between versions approved by lawmakers and those gazetted by the executive, when legislative activities resume this week.

At the centre of the dispute are claims that key provisions of the tax legislation were altered after passage by both chambers of the federal parliament.

An ad hoc committee set up by the House of Representatives Minority Caucus to probe the allegations had affirmed that the claims raised by a lawmaker, Abdusamad Dasuki, were valid.

The seven-member fact-finding committee, chaired by Hon. Afam Ogene, disclosed in a preliminary report that some sections of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025, were altered after being passed by the National Assembly.

According to the committee, its investigation uncovered the existence of three different versions of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025, currently in circulation.

It had stated that the contentious provisions showed clear discrepancies between the version passed by the legislature and the one published in the official gazette, a position it said was further supported by Certified True Copies issued by the House of Representatives.

However, the House leadership has since rejected the interim report, describing the Minority Caucus committee as procedurally invalid.

In a statement by its spokesman, Akintunde Rotimi, the House had insisted that only the Speaker or the plenary has the constitutional authority to constitute committees, stressing that caucus-led inquiries are informal, non-binding and capable of misleading the public on sensitive legislative matters.

The leadership also noted that a duly constituted bipartisan ad hoc committee set up in December 2025 remains in place to investigate the matter.

But the Minority Caucus had dismissed the House leadership’s position, warning that rejecting the interim report could encourage impunity and weaken legislative integrity.

Ogene maintained that the report did not indict the National Assembly but pointed to alleged attempts by external actors within the bureaucracy to tamper with laws after passage, urging lawmakers to prioritise accountability to protect democratic institutions.