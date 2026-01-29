Akinsanya Olojo-Kosoko Family Demands Review of Oloja’s Appointment in Lagos

Sunday Ehigiator

A succession dispute has erupted in Lagos over the Oloja of Lagos stool, as the Akinsanya Olojo-Kosoko Ruling House called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene following what it described as an unlawful appointment.

In a petition, the ruling house rejected the announcement of Prince Babajide Kosoko of the Oteniya Ruling House as the new Oloja of Lagos.

The family claimed the move violates the Lagos State Obas and Chiefs Law and the 1983 registered declaration governing succession to the throne.

The petition, signed by the Head of the family, Prince Surajudeen Abiodun Olojo-Kosoko, and General Secretary, Prince Theophilus Olojo-Kosoko, affirmed that Prince Abiola Olojo-Kosoko of the Akinsanya-Olojo ruling house remains the duly Oloja-elect.

According to the family, “Prince Abiola was elected by the kingmakers of the King Kosoko Royal Family on December 12, 2020, in a process fully compliant with tradition and law.

“His selection was formally presented to the wider royal family on December 31, 2020, and forwarded to the Lagos State Government for ratification.”

However, the family alleged that the announcement of Prince Babajide Kosoko on January 24, 2026, followed by his presentation at the Elereko palace two days later, was driven by “pressure and influence” from leading and highly influential Lagos monarch.

They accused the monarch of refusing to act as the statutory consenting authority while attempting to impose a preferred candidate.

“This action is full of mischief and a deliberate attempt to subvert both the law and centuries-old tradition,” the petition stated.

The Akinsanya-Olojo family warned that the development mirrors a previous succession dispute that was later overturned by the courts.

They said that following that episode, the family was formally invited in September 2019 to present a candidate, which led to the election of Prince Abiola Olojo-Kosoko.

Describing the recent move as provocative and destabilising, the ruling house expressed concern over the lack of consultation and the attempt to “rewrite traditional history” by collapsing established boundaries among Lagos’ royal houses.

The family urged Governor Sanwo-Olu to review the appointment of Prince Babajide Kosoko, convene all stakeholders to restore a lawful and transparent process, and ratify the December 2020 election of Prince Abiola Olojo-Kosoko.

It added that it would continue to pursue peaceful and lawful means to resist what it described as an illegal imposition, insisting that only strict adherence to law and tradition can guarantee the legitimacy of the next Oloja of Lagos.