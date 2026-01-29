A UNIFYING FORCE ON THE PLATEAU 

APC welcomes Caleb Mutfwang in grand style, writes YAKUBU DATI

The historic reception held in honour of Gov Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State by the All Progressives Congress (APC), to welcome him into the party on Tuesday marked a decisive moment in Plateau State’s political recalibration.

Attended by respected dignitaries that included Vice President Kashim Shettima who was there as the representative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and in his capacity as party leader; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; principal officers of the National Assembly; APC governors; federal ministers; heads of parastatals and senior party officials; Jos, the capital of Plateau State experienced a seismic vibration not seen in recent times.

With an estimated population of 4.7 million people, the entire state stood still to witness the historic event and honour President Tinubu for his demonstrated love for the state.

The world witnessed how market women left their stalls, youths jubilating in their thousands, the elderly heading towards the particular direction as they sang and party faithful not willing to be outdone, swarmed the Polo field venue of the event as Plateau reflected a truly masses-oriented politics and the governor, a leader with a magnetic pull.

The reception has given political scientists an assignment to unravel how a leader could galvanize so much force and momentum that unifies millions of people within a short period of time .

Gov Mutfwang received his membership card of the the APC only on January 2, but going by the kind of dignitaries and number of people he was able to attract to Jos on Tuesday, he may well take his rightful place as the greatest unifying force the party and indeed Plateau has been waiting for.

The magnitude of his impact was felt thousands of miles away as millions were live streaming the event from across the globe while over three million people were gathered at the Polo field, Jos to witness the historic occasion.

That Mutfwang has redefined the concept of party politics and political realignment is not in doubt because in Nigerian politics, authority is reinforced not only at the polls but through strategic convergence.

The grand reception did not merely affirm political goodwill; it consolidated APC influence and strengthened President Tinubu’s support base in a region with increasing strategic importance in national politics.

Chaired by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 9th Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris as head of the Organising Committee, the event was deliberately structured to convey order, seriousness, and control.

Far from a routine political gathering, it underscored the APC’s institutional depth and Gov Mutfwang’s firm grip on the political process. The optics and execution reflected a maturing alliance anchored on stability and shared national priorities.

Plateau’s political landscape has historically been competitive, fluid, and ideologically diverse.

In such an environment, federal alignment carries significant weight. The physical presence of Vice President Shettima, sent an unambiguous signal: Plateau is firmly connected to the centre of power.

For President Tinubu, the gains were immediate and strategic. The reception reinforced his image as a bridge-builder and expanded APC’s footprint in North-Central Nigeria.

It demonstrated that the President’s support base continues to grow through engagement, dialogue, and coalition-building rather than confrontation. For party loyalists, it was a clear statement of consolidation.

The APC also emerged strengthened within Plateau State. The reception elevated the party’s stature, countered lingering perceptions of marginal influence, and reasserted its relevance at both elite and grassroots levels.

With polling unit leaders, ward executives, and champions of local government structures in attendance, the message of unity and direction filtered rapidly through the party’s base.

Through the gathering, Gov Mutfwang’s political standing was equally reinforced. By hosting the APC and national leadership, he positioned himself as a pragmatic actor capable of harmonizing Plateau’s interests with federal priorities. This has enhanced his authority locally while placing him firmly within the national political mainstream.

Ultimately, this reception was not only symbolic—it was strategic. It consolidated APC’s dominance, strengthened President Tinubu’s support base in Plateau, and reaffirmed state–federal unity as the pathway to political stability and effective governance.

