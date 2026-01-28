Uwanno Kingdom Monarch’s Burial Rites Begin February 4

The Okumagbe in Council and the National Burial Committee have announced the programme for the final rites for the Okumagbe of Uwanno kingdom, Dr. George Oshiapi Egabor.

The Uwanno Kingdom is in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State with headquarters in Agenebode.

According to a statement by the committee, the ceremony begins on February 4, 2026, with a memorial mass and the signing of the condolence register at the Royal Palace in Agenebode.

A reception/celebration of life will take place on February 5 at the Omoaze Primary School in Agenebode.

“Highlights of the four-day celebration include cultural dances and performances by masquerade from the four ruling houses in Uwanno Kingdom.

“Aged 84, Dr. George Oshiapi Egabor, was an accomplished accountant and fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria. He passed on in December 2025. Dr Egabor was Okumagbe of Uwanno Kingdom between 2003 – 2025,” the statement signed by Tony Akiotu, noted.