Tinubu Seeks House Approval for Increase of Appeal Court Justices from 70 to 110

President Bola Tinubu has sought the approval of the House of Representatives to increase the number of Appeal Court justices from 70 to 110 for efficient judicial adjudication.

The president’s request was contained in an Executive Bill, entitled ‘Court of Appeal Amendment Bill, 2026.’

Speaker of the House, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, read the letter during plenary on Wednesday in Abuja.

The executive bill, according to the speaker, is also proposing clarification of judicial structure and seniority.

“The bill seeks to restructure positions relating to the ranking of justices in the Court of Appeal, including the ranking of the president of the court and determination of seniority among justices,” the president said.

He stated that the bill also sought for modernisation through the introduction of virtual board proceedings that provides the conduct of proceedings of the court through electronic and audio-visual base.

Tinubu equally proposed the establishment of an Alternative Dispute Resolution centre within the Court of Appeal, where appellants’ matters might be referred to and treated.

He said that the bill sought to empower the President of the Court of Appeal to issue regulations and directions for effective operations.

Meanwhile, in a separate letter, the president also sought the approval of the House to increase the number of Federal High Court judges from 70 to 90.

In the bill entitled: ‘Federal High Court Amendment Bill, 2025’, the president said that the increase was imperative to significantly enhance speed and quality of adjudication.

Tinubu explained that the bill, if passed, would allow for judicious specialisation in technically-demanding areas, such as terrorism, financial crimes and election-related litigations.  (NAN)

