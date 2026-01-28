  • Wednesday, 28th January, 2026

Tinubu Mourns Father of Super Eagles’ Captain, Sunday Ndidi

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt condolences to the captain of the Super Eagles, Wilfred Ndidi, on the passing of his father, Sunday Ndidi. 

The Nigerian international footballer, who plays for Turkish Super Lig club, Besiktas, lost his father in a ghastly road accident in Umunede, near Agbor, Delta State, on Tuesday. 

In a condolence message to the Ndidi family over the tragic incident, Tinubu, in a release issued on Wednesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said: “I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of Sunday Ndidi. I share in the grief of his family, friends and associates, particularly Wilfred Ndidi, who shared a strong bond with his father as a mentor and guide in his remarkable career as an exceptional footballer. 

‘’There is no doubt that Sunday’s modest beginnings and honesty greatly impacted those who looked up to him for inspiration.”

The president prayed that God Almighty will comfort the Ndidi family and grant eternal repose to the soul of the departed. 

