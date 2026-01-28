Restoring Vision, Renewing Hope: How Chris Ogunbanjo Foundation Free Eye Outreach Changed Lives in Erunwon

In the quiet community of Erunwon, Ijebu, Ogun State, hundreds of residents are seeing the world more clearly today – some for the first time in years – thanks to a far-reaching Free Eye Medical Outreach organised by the Chris Ogunbanjo Foundation (COF). Held between 26 and 27 November 2025, the outreach delivered comprehensive eye care services to a community where access to specialised healthcare is often limited. Sponsored by the Ibrahim Muritala Foundation in partnership with MISA Limited, the initiative went beyond routine screenings, offering consultations, health education, medications, prescription glasses and life-changing cataract surgeries – all at no cost to beneficiaries.

Over the two days of intense medical activity, more than 1,000 individuals received free eye screening and consultation services. For many, these screenings were their first-ever interaction with an eye care professional. From these assessments, 250 patients diagnosed with refractive errors were provided with prescription glasses, restoring their ability to read, work and carry out daily tasks with ease. Another 300 beneficiaries received free eye medications to manage various ocular conditions, while 45 patients underwent successful cataract surgeries – procedures that, for many, meant the difference between dependency and independence.

Medical Team from University of Ibadan Teaching Hospital.

Post-operative care, a critical but often overlooked aspect of medical outreach programmes, was prioritised. Follow-up reviews were conducted on 2 December 2025 and again on 6 January 2026 to monitor recovery, address complications and ensure long-term treatment success. The final post-operative review on January 6 marked a successful end of a carefully planned, multi-stage medical intervention aimed at tackling avoidable blindness and visual impairment. Medical reports from the reviews indicated positive outcomes, with patients regaining functional vision and experiencing significant improvements in quality of life.

The outreach was executed by a multidisciplinary medical team comprising nurses, hospital assistants, senior consultants and a chief consultant ophthalmologist. They were supported by logistics, administrative, facility and security personnel, ensuring that the programme ran smoothly and safely despite the high turnout. For residents of Erunwon, the presence of such a robust medical team within their community underscored the seriousness and professionalism of the intervention.

Volunteers from the Erunwon Health Centre.

Data gathered during the outreach revealed that a large proportion of beneficiaries were women, artisans, petty traders and elderly residents – groups whose livelihoods and independence are closely tied to good vision. For a market trader, the ability to see clearly determines daily income; for an artisan, it defines productivity and safety; for the elderly, it often dictates dignity and self-reliance. Using household size estimates, the Foundation projects that the intervention directly and indirectly impacted over 8,000 individuals, as improved vision in one person often translates to better economic stability and wellbeing for entire families.

Beyond the immediate health benefits, the programme’s ripple effects are expected to include reduced household healthcare expenditure, increased productivity and improved social participation. In communities like Erunwon, where preventable visual impairment can trap families in cycles of poverty, such interventions have far-reaching socio-economic implications.

A cross section of beneficiaries

The Chris Ogunbanjo Foundation, founded in 1993 by the late Chief Dr Christopher Ogunbanjo, CON, OFR, has long focused on peacebuilding, enterprise development and community impact. The Eye Medical Outreach aligns squarely with the Foundation’s broader commitment to inclusive development, social stability and sustainable community transformation. By addressing a fundamental yet often neglected aspect of health, the Foundation continues to demonstrate how targeted interventions can strengthen communities from the ground up.

Speaking on the successful conclusion of the programme, representatives of the Foundation emphasised that access to essential healthcare is a cornerstone of economic empowerment and long-term development, particularly in underserved areas. They noted that when people can see clearly, they are better equipped to learn, work and contribute meaningfully to society.

Some beneficiaries after the eye surgeries

The Foundation also expressed deep appreciation to the Ibrahim Muritala Foundation and MISA Limited for sponsoring the initiative, describing the partnership as a model for impactful collaboration between philanthropic and private sector organisations. Reaffirming its commitment to expanding such partnerships, the Chris Ogunbanjo Foundation stated its intention to continue delivering scalable and sustainable social interventions across Nigeria.

For the residents of Erunwon, the impact of the outreach is already tangible. Clearer vision has restored confidence, revived livelihoods and rekindled hope – powerful reminders that sometimes, changing lives begins simply by helping people see.