Omole Phase 1 Resident Association Unveils Recreation Park

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Omole Phase 1 Residents’ Association (OPRA) at the weekend formally unveiled a newly completed recreation park, marking a significant milestone in community development and public-private collaboration within Lagos metropolis.

The unveiling ceremony, which attracted representatives of the Lagos State Government, officials of the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK), executives of IHS Nigeria, estate sector chairmen, civil servants and residents, underscored the growing importance of green and recreational spaces in enhancing urban livability in the state.

Speaking at the event, the Chairperson of the Omole Phase 1 Residents’ Association, Hon. Mrs. Abimbola Osikoya, described the occasion as a proud and defining moment for the estate. According to her, the recreation park goes beyond being a physical facility, representing what can be achieved when government, private sector partners and communities work together with a shared sense of responsibility.

“Today is a proud and significant day for Omole Phase 1. This occasion represents more than the unveiling of a residents’ park; it reflects the positive outcomes that emerge when government, private sector partners and communities work together with purpose,” she said.

Osikoya expressed deep appreciation to IHS Nigeria for donating and supporting the development of the park, noting that in a city as dynamic and demanding as Lagos, access to safe and functional recreational spaces is no longer a luxury but a necessity. She explained that the park would serve as a hub for relaxation, family bonding, healthy living and social interaction among residents.

Quoting a popular maxim, she added: “The measure of a society is how it cares for its people, and IHS has clearly demonstrated this commitment through meaningful community investment.”

The OPRA chairperson also acknowledged the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency as a key partner and landlord, commending the agency for its consistent support and stewardship of public green spaces. She noted that LASPARK’s involvement reflects the Lagos State Government’s broader vision of sustainable urban development that places people and the environment at its core.

She further assured stakeholders that the facility would be protected, properly maintained and responsibly used for the benefit of all residents. “We assure our partners and the Lagos State Government that this facility will be safeguarded and preserved to continue serving Omole Phase 1 for many years to come,” Osikoya stated.

In her sponsor’s remarks, the Director, Sustainability, IHS Nigeria, Mrs. Titilope Oguntuga, said the commissioning of the Omole Estate Recreational Park highlighted the power of collaborative, community-centred development. She noted that although IHS is primarily a telecommunications infrastructure company, its vision of infrastructure extends beyond connectivity and technology.

“At IHS Nigeria, we believe infrastructure is about people and the environments in which they live, work and thrive. Recreational and green spaces play a critical role in promoting well-being, inclusion and stronger communities, and this park reflects that shared vision,” she said.

Oguntuga commended the Lagos State Government for its leadership in environmental sustainability, urban greening and the creation of livable cities, stressing that the Omole project complements the state’s efforts to expand access to quality public and community spaces.

She also praised LASPARK, project managers and delivery teams, including the IHS sustainability team, for delivering the project within a four-month period and in line with agreed standards. According to her, the Omole Estate Executive Committee played a crucial role in translating a shared vision into a tangible community asset.

“For us at IHS Nigeria, sustainability is central to how we operate. It means investing in initiatives that deliver long-term value, respect the environment and respond to the real needs of communities,” she added, reaffirming IHS’ commitment to continued partnerships with communities and government stakeholders.

Offering a goodwill message, Reverend Ayomide Abraham, District Overseer and Axis Coordinator of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, expressed gratitude for the project, noting its proximity to the church and its positive impact on the neighbourhood. He highlighted the health benefits of physical exercise and commended IHS Nigeria for its thoughtful contribution to community development.

Project overview and sustainability highlights were presented by the Manager, Sustainability, IHS Nigeria, Mr. Tolulope Oyenuga, who explained that the park was conceived to create a safe, functional and inclusive recreational space that promotes well-being, social interaction and environmental responsibility.

He noted that the project features designated sections for adults and children, play areas, landscaped green spaces, as well as ramps to ensure accessibility for persons with disabilities. According to him, sustainability considerations guided the project throughout its lifecycle, from design to execution.

“We encourage residents to take ownership of this space and preserve it for future generations,” Oyenuga said during the formal handover of the facility to the Omole Estate community.

In a goodwill message on behalf of LASPARK, the Head of Partnership, Mr. Temitope Okumuyide, said the agency was pleased to be part of the initiative, which began in February 2024 following an approach by the residents’ association. He described the project as aligning with LASPARK’s mandate to promote a healthy and safe environment through functional parks and gardens.

He thanked IHS Nigeria for supporting the realisation of the project and urged residents to maintain the park and keep it green, while cautioning against indiscriminate tree cutting.

The unveiling of the Omole Phase 1 Recreation Park is expected to further strengthen community bonds, promote healthy lifestyles and contribute to Lagos State’s drive for sustainable urban development.