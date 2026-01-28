Nigeria’s Stadium Turf Expert, Ebi Egbe, Felicitates Fubara on Birthday 

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s leading stadium construction expert, Ebi Egbe, has felicitated Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on the occasion of his birthday.

Egbe, who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Sports Facilities Limited handling the reconstruction of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, said in his goodwill message to the governor that Rivers State is in safe hands with him in charge.

“Your Excellency, this is to wish you happy birthday and also let you know that Rivers State is in safe hands with you as governor. Your developmental strides are there for all to see. You remain unshakable despite challenges encountered steering affairs of the state. God almighty will take you to the promised land, safely.

“We in Monimichelle Facilities Construction Limited remain eternally grateful to you for giving us the task of reconstructing the General Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt. As an Ijaw man from neighbouring Bayelsa State, I do not take for granted your love for fellow Niger Deltan who has the capacity to deliver, in handling this monumental project aimed to help talents in the region, blossom,” he said.

Egbe stressed that as the Rivers State governor marks his birthday today, “may the Almighty God renew his energy and wisdom to continue on the path to leaving sustainable legacies for generations yet unborn”.

The Monimichelle CEO is leading the campaign that Nigeria nay Africa should get rid of poor football playing surfaces.

He insisted that players comfort is one of the strongest advantages of sports administrators opting to use his Monimichelle Nature Pure Natural infill pitches instead of traditional rubber-based systems often causing injuries to players.

He has also added to his campaign that it was high time that concrete floors be discarded in favour of the SI-PU multi-purpose hybrid court system to address the safety, performance, and durability limitations of painted concrete and basic acrylic surfaces in our sports arenas.

The SI-PU hybrid systems, according to Egbe, “are elastomeric and flexible, reducing peak impact forces transmitted to the athlete’s body. This directly protects the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), Achilles’ tendon, knee cartilage, lower back and hip joints”.