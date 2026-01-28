Nigeria, UAE, Others  to Partner on $400bn Commodities Sector

Kayode Tokede

Nigeria and United Arab Emirates are exploring ways to collaborate to enhance the development of Nigeria’s vast commodity ecosystem, with potential to unlock more than $400 billion.

The partnership, involving the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE ), seeks to galvanise private-sector investors to position Nigeria as a gateway to Africa’s $1 trillion commodities market.

Nigeria alone represents about $400 billion in opportunities across agriculture, energy, gold, and lithium.

LCFE’s collaborations with the UAE are expected to advance lithium processing, livestock development, food security, and commodities trading.

To this end, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Salem Saleh Omar Al Jaberi, paid a courtesy visit to the LCFE to further talks on areas of collaboration.

Managing Director, Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE ), Akin Akeredolu-Ale, highlighted the role of private-sector-led initiatives in driving efficiency, capital formation, and infrastructure delivery.

He cited projects such as the Second Niger Bridge and Sukuk-backed road networks as evidence that structured private investment ensures continuity and measurable outcomes.

According to him, the Exchange is also expanding its ecosystem of dealing member firms and commodity brokers, while promoting gold trading through LBMA-standard bars stored in Free Trade Zones, enabling tariff-free access for institutional investors, including pension funds.

Akeredolu-Ale noted that LCFE is increasing its involvement in large-scale rice production, livestock and fodder development, and the production of export-ready organic produce.

He disclosed that memoranda of understanding have been signed with some state governments, while the UAE has been granted first right of refusal on commodity exports.

He added that recent reforms decentralising electricity generation have created new private investment opportunities in metering, revenue collection, and infrastructure optimisation.

He said: “These initiatives underscore LCFE’s commitment to leveraging private-sector partnerships to drive inclusive growth, deepen Nigeria’s commodities markets, and strengthen the country’s position as a hub for Africa’s rapidly expanding commodity economy.”

Director General, AIM Congress, Walid Farghal, called for broader participation in the commodities market, particularly among entrepreneurs and youth.

He highlighted the role of digitisation, tokenisation, and strategic promotion in attracting global investors, drawing parallels with Dubai’s National Bonds model.

According to him, investor confidence is driven by liquidity, ease of exit, and secure market structures.