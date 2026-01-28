NIEEE, NDPC Move to Strengthen Data Protection, Capacity Building, Policy Advocacy

Funmi Ogundare

The Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) has stated its readiness to deepen collaboration with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) in an effort aimed at strengthen data protection standards, enhance technical capacity and advance joint policy advocacy on emerging technologies in Nigeria’s growing digital ecosystem.

The President and Chairman-in-Council of NIEEE, Felix Adegboye, made this known, Tuesday, when he led a delegation of the institute to the National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the NDPC, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, in Abuja.

Members of the NIEEE delegation included the Vice-President (ICT), Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi, the Executive Secretary, Kazeem Lawal, the Abuja Chapter Chairman, Maiyaki Ohida; his Deputy, Lydia Oluwaniran; and the chapter Treasurer, Favour Ejim.

Adegboye said the visit underscored the value it places on the work of the commission.

He commended the NDPC leadership for becoming a beacon of trust in Nigeria’s digital landscape.

He stressed that data protection goes beyond legal compliance and must be driven by sound engineering principles to guarantee privacy and security.

According to him, “NIEEE, which represents over 10,000 registered electrical and electronic engineers nationwide, remains the custodian of professional standards, ethics and technical excellence that power the economy.”

He anchored the institute’s proposed engagement with the NDPC on three pillars: collaboration and standards development; capacity building in line with the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023; and joint policy advocacy on emerging technologies.

The NIEEE president also proposed the establishment of an NIEEE desk within the NDPC to strengthen institutional collaboration and support.

In his response, Dr. Olatunji welcomed the delegation and noted that the commission’s strategic roadmap and action plan align closely with the priorities outlined by NIEEE.

He explained that the roadmap is structured around five pillars: governance; ecosystem and technology; capacity development; cooperation and collaboration; and sustainability.

“With a staff strength of just over 110 officers overseeing Nigeria’s extensive data ecosystem across 774 local government areas, the commission relies heavily on strategic partnerships,” he stated.

Emphasising NDPC’s achievements, he said the commission has trained over 38,000 personnel in data protection, created about 23,000 direct and indirect jobs, and positioned Nigeria as a reference point for data protection practice across Africa.

Olatunji affirmed its readiness to formalise collaboration with NIEEE through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), including the integration of an NIEEE desk within the commission.

He also recommended the nomination of technical focal persons from both organisations to drive the MoU process, coordinate engagement around the NIEEE presidential investiture and support implementation of agreed strategic initiatives.

He further expressed the commission’s willingness to allocate training slots to NIEEE members in forthcoming capacity-building programmes and confirmed his intention to attend and support the NIEEE investiture.

In addition, he invited the institute to participate and speak at the opening ceremony of the Data Privacy Summit 2026 themed ‘Privacy in the Era of Emerging Technologies: Trust, Ethics and Innovation.’



