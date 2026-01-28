NEPAD Business Group Calls for AfCFTA Expertise in Ambassador Appointments

The President Bola Tinubu-led administration has been urged to prioritise deep knowledge and practical understanding of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), as the key requirement for appointing new ambassadors recently screened by the National Assembly.

In a statement, the NEPAD Business Group Nigeria (NBGN), noted that as Africa is repositioning its economy towards intra-African trade, regional value chains, and economic resilience, Nigeria’s diplomatic representation must be strategically aligned with AfCFTA objectives.

According to NBGN, “AfCFTA represents a $3.4 trillion market for over 1.4 billion people, offering Nigeria unprecedented opportunities to expand exports, attract investment, strengthen industrialisation, and create jobs. However, these opportunities can only be fully harnessed if Nigeria’s foreign missions are led by ambassadors who are conversant with AfCFTA rules, protocols, trade remedies, non-tariff barrier mechanisms, and regional trade frameworks.

“The success of AfCFTA will not be determined solely by policies signed at the continental level but by how effectively countries deploy their institutions and representatives to implement them. Nigeria’s ambassadors must be prepared to serve as frontline drivers of intra-African trade, investment promotion, and private sector competitiveness.”

NBGN reaffirms its readiness to continue supporting the Federal Government through policy advisory, private sector engagement, and evidence-based advocacy, to ensure that Nigeria assumes its rightful leadership role in AfCFTA implementation and Africa’s economic transformation.