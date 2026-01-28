Mbah Inaugurates Digital Court Building, Backs Judicial Financial Autonomy

The Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has commissioned a new digital court building constructed by his administration, describing it as a giant step in his administration’s prioritisation of speedy justice delivery in the state.

Mbah said, technological integration, when combined with judicial financial autonomy, which was already in effect in the state, would ensure that the judiciary is not only independent in form, but effective in function.

He maintained that the Enugu State Judiciary envisioned by his administration was one that must be independent, efficient, technology-driven, and people-centred.

The governor spoke and also inaugurated the Digital Court Building during the ceremonies and special court session to mark the commencement of the 2025/2026 Legal Year of the Enugu State Judiciary, which took place at the Enugu State judicial complex in the state capital on Monday.

The Governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, said the theme of the event, “Enugu State Judiciary: Ushering in a New Era of efficient Justice Delivery through Technological Integration and Financial Autonomy”, spoke directly to the drive of his administration from the outset to strengthen and modernise governance in the state.

He said the four ultra-modern court halls were designed to decongest existing facilities, improve working conditions, and enhance the dignity and efficiency of judicial proceedings.

“These court halls are not merely physical structures; they are purpose-built facilities equipped with digital recording systems, smart displays, secure data connectivity, and ergonomic designs that meet contemporary standards for modern courts.

“They represent our commitment to creating an enabling environment for justice delivery,” Mbah stated.

In his remark, the Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Raymond Ozoemena, reminded judiciary officers that the judiciary’s role as the last hope of the common man, placed upon it the obligation to serve with renewed commitment to the sanctity of the rule of law, absolute integrity and zero tolerance of corruption.

He said the Enugu State judiciary embarked on a comprehensive reform in the interest of the people and commended Governor Mbah for according the third arm of government the needed support.

“It became clear to us that meaningful reform would require more than incremental adjustments. What was needed was a comprehensive rethinking of how cases move through the justice system.

“Our need was met by the vision of His Excellency, Governor Peter Mbah, who at the inception of his administration clearly identified the judiciary as an area of focus and promised transformative and innovative projects for the Judiciary.

“Today, we formally launch a digital justice platform that redefines how cases are filled, processed, heard, recorded and concluded in the Judiciary of Enugu State and across the justice sector institutions.

“This transformation covers the High Court of Justice, the Customary Court of Appeal, Chief Magistrates’ Court, Customary Courts, the Multi-Door Courthouse, the Ministry of Justice, and key public-facing court services including the Probate Division and Affidavit Sections,” the Chief Judge said.

On his part, the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Osinachi Nnajieze, lauded governor Mbah’s giant strides and transformative support to the state’s justice sector, which he said had enabled the sector to evolve as a critical pillar of good governance, economic growth and social order.

“In pursuit of the Governor’s vision for a tech-enabled Justice sector, the Ministry of Justice spearheaded a groundbreaking digitalisation drive in collaboration with the Enugu State Judiciary. Some notable achievements include innovative digital court solutions like e-Litigation System, e-Affidavit System, Virtual Court Hearing System, e-Probate and e-Lis Pendens (all currently in advanced testing), Enablement of full e-filing, e-assessment, e-payment, and e-assignment of cases.

“In addition, we conducted the recruitment and training of 39 Verbatim Court Reporters to enhance courtroom transcription accuracy,” he stated.