KPMG’s Tech Report Reveals Decisive Shift among Technology Leaders

KPMG’s newly released Global Tech Report 2026 has revealed a decisive shift among global technology leaders.

The report said organisations are moving beyond AI experimentation and embedding artificial intelligence into their core business workflows to compete in the Intelligence Age.

The report showed that while AI adoption is accelerating rapidly, scaling these investments introduces new layers of complexity, with returns varying widely depending on leadership readiness, talent strategy, and the ability to adapt operating models.

Key findings highlight how tech executives are prioritising AI integration, workforce transformation, and adaptive strategies to drive growth, manage risk, and maintain relevance in an increasingly intelligent digital economy.

With direct implications for African and global enterprises navigating digital transformation, the report offers timely insights into what separates organisations that scale AI successfully from those that stall at pilot stage.