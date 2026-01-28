FG Approves N2bn for Laboratories, Research

The Federal Government has approved the sum of N2 billion in the 2026 budget for the establishment of standard laboratories.

The aim is to address critical gaps in scientific research and accelerate the movement of research outputs from laboratories to the market.

The Minister of Environment, Mr Balarabe Lawal, disclosed this at the 7th Annual Scientific Conference of the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS) on Wednesday in Abuja.

The two-day event has the theme, ‘From Research to Market: The Making of Knowledge-Based Economies.’

Lawal was represented by the Director-General of the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), Dr Bello Bwari.

The minister said that the approval followed growing concerns over the lack of standard laboratories required for the safety and credibility of products emerging from research institutions across the country.

“We have been able to bring the National Agricultural Seed Council, and the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) and National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) to develop a programme.

“The programme will ensure the movement of research done around our institutions, creation of value and that they got to the markets, for food security.

“As part of urgency and in spite of paucity of funds, standard laboratories are required for the safety of most of the products being researched.

“I am glad to inform you that the president has approved the sum of N2 billion in the 2026 budget for us to get that lab as quickly as possible,” he said.

Lawal said that the government brought together key agencies, including the National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC), NABDA and NBMA for research commercialisation and food security.

He added that a national working group had been constituted to reduce gaps in agriculture and food security by promoting completed research projects.

‘’One of such projects is a cowpea research initiative by the Institute of Agricultural Research, Zaria.

‘’It is aimed at reducing post-harvest losses, which is expected to commence after the first quarter of the year,” Lawal said.

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Marwa (rtd), said human capital remained the most valuable asset in any knowledge-based economy.

Marwa was represented by Malam Hamisu Lawal, a senior staff of the agency.

He said that substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking posed a serious threat to the productivity, focus and mental resilience required for research and innovation to thrive.

“The reality is that human capital is the most valuable asset in any knowledge economy.

“This asset is under constant threat from the scourge of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

“For research to thrive, we require a workforce that is healthy, focused and mentally resilient and at the NDLEA, we view science, not just as a tool for forensics, but as the backbone of our War Against Drug Abuse (WADA),” he said.

Marwa said that the agency was moving away from traditional methods towards evidence-based enforcement, such as upgrading the laboratories to turn chemical research into actionable intelligence.

According to him, the agency is utilising research to map out drug use prevalence, ensuring that interventions are surgical and effective.

He expressed commitment to NASC, saying: ‘’A knowledge-based economy cannot be built on the ruins of a drug-addicted generation and NDLEA stands as a partner in progress.

‘’We will ensure that the environment in which your research operates remains secure, sane and productive.”

The President of the Network of African Science Academies, Prof. Ekanem Braide, said Africa remained underdeveloped due to challenges in translating research into economic growth.

Braide said that the conference theme aligned with efforts to strengthen collaboration among national science academies across Africa to promote sustainable development.

Similarly, the Director, African Union Scientific, Technical and Research Commission, Dr Kyari Mohammed, said that Nigeria already had policies on research commercialisation, but that implementation remained a major challenge.

Mohammed urged Nigeria to prioritise investment in human capital, citing countries such as Singapore and China that had transformed their economies through deliberate investments in science and innovation. (NAN)