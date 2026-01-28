Falana Calls on Lagos to Halt Illegal Waterfront Demolitions

Prominent human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, has called on the Lagos State Government to immediately halt the demolition of waterfront properties, describing the actions as illegal, unconstitutional, and a blatant disregard for subsisting court judgments.

Falana recalled that on June 22, 2017, the Lagos State High Court declared unlawful the series of government-ordered evictions that left more than 30,000 residents homeless. In the judgment delivered by Justice Adeniyi Onigbanjo (now retired), the court held that the fundamental rights of the affected residents had been violated and awarded ₦3.5 million in damages to the claimants. The court also ordered an end to further evictions and directed the state government to engage affected communities on resettlement plans, a move aimed at protecting an estimated 270,000 residents of waterfront communities.

He further referenced another judgment delivered on August 25, 2025, by Justice F.N. Ogazi of the Federal High Court, Lagos, which restrained the Lagos State Government, its agencies, and the Nigeria Police Force from carrying out further demolitions or evictions in Makoko, Oko-Agbon, Sogunro, and Iwaya waterfront communities. According to Falana, the order was granted to shield residents from the “continuous threat and fear of imminent demolition” that had persisted for years.

Despite these clear judicial pronouncements, Falana lamented that the Lagos State Government has continued demolition exercises in waterfront areas, including the destruction of homes, schools, and medical centres. He noted that the actions have resulted in loss of lives and the displacement of thousands of residents.

The senior advocate also pointed to the Supreme Court judgment delivered on January 7, 2024, in the dispute between the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and the Lagos State Government. He explained that the apex court affirmed that exclusive control of inland waterways rests with the Federal Government through NIWA, and not with any state government.

Quoting the Supreme Court, Falana stressed that Sections 8 and 9 of the NIWA Act vest NIWA with the sole authority to manage, direct, and control all activities on navigable inland waters and their rights of way across the country. He argued that, in light of this ruling, demolitions carried out by the Lagos State Government in waterfront communities are unlawful and contemptuous of court orders.

Falana urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to respect the rule of law by complying with all valid and subsisting judgments and halting further demolitions and evictions. He cited the landmark case of Military Governor of Lagos State v. Chief Emeka Ojukwu, noting that even under military rule, the Supreme Court’s authority was obeyed when disputed property was restored to its rightful owner.