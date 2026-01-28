  • Wednesday, 28th January, 2026

Data Integrity Will Guarantee Success of Digital Economy, Says Minister 

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja 

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, has stated that the success of Nigeria’s digital economy is hinged on data integrity and trust by citizens.

Tijani spoke in Abuja, Wednesday at a press conference on the Global Privacy Day 2026,  and the 4th edition of the National Privacy Week , with the theme, ‘Privacy in the Era of Emerging Technologies: Trust, Ethics and Innovation,’ organised by the National Data Protection Commission (NDPC).

According to him, the success of Nigeria’s digital economy clearly rests on trust and not only on infrastructure and talents.

“Let me say clearly, the success of Nigeria’s digital economy will rest not only on infrastructure and talents, but also on trust. And I want everyone to believe this. So NDPC, the work we do is not just something that is exciting.

“Our sector will not be successful, and when people talk about trust, don’t let it be a word that you think you understand. When we lose trust in this sector, people will be discouraged to actually rely on some of the tools that we hope can transform.

“If we can maintain trust, citizens must trust that personal data in Nigeria is respected, protected, and used appropriately. NDPC is central to building that trust. I believe that together, we will build a digital Nigeria that is innovative, inclusive, and safe,” the minister said.

On digital privacy, he said: “Digital protection and privacy, I personally consider to be the foundation to trust safety and sustainability.”

The National Commissioner, NDPC, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, said the commission generated over N7 billion in the last two years, adding that it will publish the list of educational institutions that failed to comply with the Act.

“We started something last year, which is to publish the list of organisations that did not comply. These are for the financial sector, traditional sector. And we are going to publish that of the educational institutions within the next two weeks and we are coming to public sector this year. 

“In less than two years, when we started the commission effectively, we have generated 7.2 billion,” he added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.