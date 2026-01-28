CISLAC Advocates Prioritisation of Key Legislative Reforms as National Assembly Resumes For 2026

Chiemelie Ezeobi

For Executive Director, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), 2026 is a pivotal year because it’s the moment when citizens, who have so far been patient with the administration’s early challenges, expect concrete outcomes from policies and programmes introduced since 2023.

As the 10th National Assembly resumes its legislative duties for the 2026 session, civil society groups are calling on lawmakers to shift focus from political posturing to delivering tangible results for Nigerians.

For CISLAC, Musa has urged the National Assembly to prioritise governance, accountability, and critical reforms, warning that early electioneering ahead of the 2027 General Elections could derail legislative productivity.

“While citizens have shown patience in the early phase of this administration, often attributing prevailing socio-economic and democratic challenges to teething problems of a new government, 2026 naturally marks a period of maturity,” Rafsanjani said. “This is the stage at which policies must begin to deliver visible and measurable benefits to Nigerians, and the role of the National Assembly in achieving this cannot be overstated.”

Rising Concerns Over Political Distractions

CISLAC warns that the looming 2027 elections could see lawmakers distracted, echoing a historical pattern where legislative output declines as campaigns intensify. Public anxiety may worsen if the controversial proposal to hold general elections as early as November 2026 goes ahead.

“Nigerians are worried and rightly so that governance may once again be sacrificed on the altar of politicking and electioneering,” Rafsanjani noted. “At a time when the country is grappling with economic hardship, worsening insecurity, rising public debt, governance deficits, and declining public trust in institutions, Nigeria cannot afford a distracted or compromised legislature.”

For the advocacy group, the country’s pressing challenges demand a fully functional, responsive, and accountable National Assembly, not one perceived as absent, politically distracted, or a rubber stamp for the executive.

CISLAC Sets Out Legislative Priorities

Looking ahead, CISLAC has outlined key priorities it believes should dominate the National Assembly’s agenda in 2026. These include Commitment to Plenary and Oversight, where they urged lawmakers to fully participate in plenary sessions, committee engagements, and oversight duties. CISLAC cautioned against frequent absences and unnecessary recesses driven by political ambitions.

In terms of fast tracking critical reforms, they stressed the urgent need to accelerate legislative reforms, particularly those touching on electoral, economic, security, and governance issues. Drawing lessons from the 2023 elections, Rafsanjani insisted that electoral reform remains a core demand of Nigerians and must not be delayed.

In strengthening accountability, he said robust oversight of public funds, budget implementation, and procurement processes is essential. “Failure to exercise rigorous oversight would further entrench public perception of the Assembly as a rubber stamp institution,” Rafsanjani warned.

CISLAC also urged the National Assembly to resist becoming an early casualty of the 2027 election cycle. “Nigerians elected lawmakers to legislate and provide oversight, not to abandon governance long before the official campaign period,” Rafsanjani said. “The legislature is the backbone of any democratic system, and in 2026, the National Assembly must rise to this responsibility with integrity, discipline, and a clear commitment to the public interest.”

A Call For Constructive Engagement

CISLAC reaffirmed its readiness to work with the National Assembly and other stakeholders to advance reforms that strengthen democracy, accountability, and good governance in Nigeria. As the country enters a decisive year, civil society groups are watching closely, hoping that lawmakers will put the public interest above political calculations.