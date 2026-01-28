CIIN Celebrates Insurance Sector Doyens

Ebere Nwoji

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), recently celebrated elders of insurance industry through the hosting of the annual CIIN Elders’ forum in Lagos.

The occasion brought together the doyens of the insurance industry for the purpose of interacting, reflecting on their days as industry captains and pointing the way forward in collaboration with the present industry leaders for the upcoming professionals.

At this year’s edition of the annual forum, the CIIN President, Mrs Yetunde Ilori, addressing the elders said, “Distinguished elders, it is with great delight and a deep sense of honour that I stand before you today to warmly welcome you to this auspicious gathering. I bring you heartfelt greetings from the governing council of our great institute and wish you all a happy new year, as this marks the very first official event of the institute in the year. We are profoundly grateful to God for his guidance and protection over the institute and, most importantly, for preserving the lives of our esteemed elders throughout the year 2025”.

She informed that the industry would not take such for granted.

According to her, it is indeed a rare privilege to be in the midst of individuals who have accumulated a wealth of knowledge, experience, and wisdom over the years.

She informed the insurance doyens that their presence reflected a continued commitment to the growth and betterment of the insurance profession and the society at large.