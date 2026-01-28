Boardroom Guru, Otunba Adekunle Ojora, Dies at 93

Renowned boardroom guru and foremost traditional titleholder, Otunba Adekunle Ojora, has passed away at the age of 93.

The Lagos Royal Family of the late Chief (Prince) Abdul Lasisi Ajayi Ojora announced that Otunba Ojora joined his ancestors in the early hours of Wednesday. He was born on June 13, 1932.

Widely celebrated as one of Nigeria’s most influential corporate leaders of the post-independence era, Otunba Adekunle Ojora carved an exceptional legacy that spanned journalism, public service, politics, and big-ticket corporate governance. He was Chairman of the Board of AGIP Nigeria Limited from 1971 until its acquisition by Unipetrol in 2002.

Ojora’s professional journey began in the early 1950s at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) after studying journalism at Regent Street Polytechnic, London. Rising to the position of assistant editor, he later returned to Nigeria in 1955 to join the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) as a reporter. He later moved to Ibadan, where he served as an information officer in the office of the then regional premier.

In 1961, he transitioned into the corporate world, joining the United African Company (UAC) as Public Relations Manager and becoming an Executive Director in 1962. His interest in commerce and enterprise deepened in the years that followed, marking the start of a lifelong influence in Nigerian boardrooms.

Following the military coup that ended the First Republic, Otunba Ojora was nominated to the Lagos City Council in 1966. In 1967, he held two key appointments: Managing Director of WEMABOD, a regional property and investment company, and Chairman of the Nigerian National Shipping Line, succeeding Chief Kola Balogun.

After leaving WEMABOD, he expanded his footprint as a major investor and entrepreneur. He held significant interests in AGIP Petroleum Marketing, NCR Nigeria, and founded several private firms, including Nigerlink Industries, Unital Builders, and Lagos Investments, a holding company. In the wake of the Nigerian Enterprise Promotion Act, he acquired equity stakes in numerous foreign companies operating in Nigeria, including Bowring Group, Inchcape, Schlumberger, Phoenix Assurance, UTC Nigeria, Evans Brothers, and Seven-Up.

Beyond the boardroom, Otunba Ojora was deeply rooted in tradition. He was the Otunba of Lagos, Lisa of Ife and Olori Omo Oba of Lagos.

He is survived by his wife, Erelu Ojuolape, and children, including, Mrs. Toyin Saraki, wife of former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The family, in the announcement signed by Prince Adewale Taorid Ojora stated that burial arrangements will be announced shortly.