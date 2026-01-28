BetKing Rewards Loyal Customers, Partners with Unforgettable 

AFCON 2025 Experience in Morocco

As the curtains closed on the thrilling 35th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) tournament in Morocco, which saw Senegal emerge champions after defeating host nation’s Atlas Lions in the final, leading sports entertainment brand, BetKing, has successfully concluded its nationwide fan campaign, “Feel it First in Morocco,” delivering unforgettable football experiences to loyal customers and partners.

Through the campaign, BetKing rewarded loyal customers and business partners with an all-expense-paid trip to Morocco, where they witnessed the decisive stages of Africa’s biggest football spectacle live, including the highly anticipated final match.

AFCON 2025 also featured a strong showing by Nigeria’s Super Eagles, who won the third place match after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over former seven-time champions Egypt. The team’s resilience, tactical discipline, and fighting spirit once again united Nigerian football fans and reaffirmed the Super Eagles’ status as one of Africa’s most competitive football teams.

Speaking on the conclusion of the campaign, Nengi Akinola, Head of Marketing at BetKing, said: “AFCON continues to be a celebration of African football excellence and unity. Senegal’s triumph, Morocco’s remarkable hosting, and the Super Eagles’ inspiring performance all contributed to a memorable tournament. With the ‘Feel It First in Morocco’ campaign, we were proud to reward our loyal customers and partners by giving them a front-row seat to history.”

One of the campaign winners, Babatunde Taofeek, shared his excitement: “Watching AFCON live in Morocco was beyond my expectations. Seeing Senegal lift the trophy and experiencing the Super Eagles’ journey firsthand, made the trip unforgettable. BetKing truly delivered an experience of a lifetime.”

Another loyal customer, Isaac Otuechere, described the experience as extraordinary: “This was my first international football experience, and it was perfectly organised. From the stadium atmosphere to the final match, everything was top-notch. BetKing kept its promise and made us feel truly valued.”

Throughout the campaign period, BetKing engaged football fans across Nigeria through digital activations, community engagements, and in-shop experiences, reinforcing its commitment to customer appreciation, responsible gaming, and premium sports entertainment.

The successful execution of the “Feel It First in Morocco” campaign further demonstrates BetKing’s dedication to connecting Nigerian football fans with iconic sporting moments while strengthening loyalty and long-term partnerships.

Rivers State Athletes Upbeat ahead 2nd Niger Delta Games, Commend NDDC

Some athletes from Rivers State have spoken excitedly about opportunities and potentials for a brighter future inherent in the Niger Delta Games (NDG)

Some of these athletes who will participate in athletics, basketball, table tennis and others have taken to their social media accounts promoting the games and speaking of their expectations.

The Rivers State basketball players, seen training for the second edition of the NDG coming up in Benin, Edo State, said they are excited at the prospect of defending the gold medal won in the event at the last edition of the NDG in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

At the Basketball Court on Niger/ Bende Streets in Port Harcourt township, the players said they have been training hard to ensure that they defend their title.

Dalhati Wealth expressed confidence that his team will emerge victorious as they are learning new techniques and tactics to ensure victory.

“As you can see every player is putting in good effort to be mentally and physically fit, including learning new tactics to be ready and maintain the level that saw us go all the way at the last Games.

” We started our preparation early because we want to achieve success at the end of the day. You know that if you don’t train and do not prepare early, you can’t perform when the chips are down “, Wealth said.

He used the opportunity to commend the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC) for initiating the sports programme with the vision to develop, empower and provide and enduring platform for youths in the region.

”This competition will no doubt discover talents in the region, and it will equally expose us to both local and foreign scouts because you can never tell.

“You know we only have one Youth Games every year but this has added to the calendar towards sports development and the engagement of young people, especially, at the grassroots level” he stated.

A very young looking Kelvin Harrison was seen in a promotional social media post boasting that his team would win gold for Rivers State.

“Hello Rivers people, my name is Kelvin Harrison, a handballer for Rivers State. I’ll be joining over 3000 other athletes participating in the 2nd Niger Delta Games in Benin, Edo State from February 20-27. I am so excited and can’t wait to be there. See you there as I go for gold”, Harrison said in the viral video.

Ebenezer Obas, added drama and fun when he rallied other basketball players on their training ground to add a psychological war dimension in a video. After introducing himself and speaking of their determination to retain the gold medal from the last edition, he invited others who stood behind him as they chorused “let’s go Rivers” as they broke into an opponent daring chant.

Also speaking, another athlete, Hector Tobogu, also commended NDDC for the initiative, saying that the tournament has discovered hidden talents in the area.

“This competition has helped many youths develop interest in different sporting activities and is another way to showcase talents. As an athlete if you don’t compete in tournaments or competitions, you will not know your strength and improvement would be very difficult”, Tobogu said.