At Gbong Gwom Jos’ Palace, Shettima Preaches Tolerance, Peaceful Coexistence

* Says Nigerians are one people tied to a common heritage

* Monarch charges govt to step up efforts to secure nation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has disclosed that Nigeria has the potential to be one of the greatest countries on earth if its citizens learn to tolerate and live in peace with one another.

According to him, all Nigerians are one people tied to a common heritage, and what binds them together as a people supersedes whatever threatens to separate them.

Shettima stated this on Wednesday in Jos, the Plateau State capital, when he paid homage to the Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman, Plateau State Council of Chiefs and Emirs, Jacob Gyang Buba, in his palace.

He said: “We are all connected one way or the other. We must, therefore, continue to live together. What binds us together supersedes what separates us.”

The vice-president, who was in the state for the grand reception of Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, and other prominent politicians into the the All Progressives Congress (APC), noted that traditional rulers are a special group of respected leaders because they uphold the society.

According to him, “They are not just the custodians of our cultural heritage. They help in upholding the society by preaching peace among their subjects.”

He lauded the cordial relationship existing between the National Chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and the governor, observing that the realignment is a good omen for Plateau State.

His words: “The APC National Chairman, who is an indigene of the state, made a very generous statement at the reception venue by pledging his full support to the governor, and with their coming together, the state will enjoy more dividends of democracy. That is good for the people of the state.”

Shettima further expressed confidence in the political realignment, saying it will also boost the image of Plateau State as well as ensure the sustenance of peace and tranquility across the state, and the entire nation.

“The National Chairman was the opponent of the governor at the last election but today they have agreed to work together. There can be no development without peace. Therefore, with their coming together, the state will enjoy more peace,” he stated.

The vice-president thanked the government and people of the state for the show of hospitality to him and his entourage on their visit to the state.

Earlier, Governor Mutfwang commended the good working relationship between President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Shettima, noting that it will continue to abound for the benefit of the entire country.

In his remarks, the Gbong Gwom Jos appealed for more efforts to ensure adequate security in order to address the challenges confronting the state and some parts of the country.

“On behalf of the traditional council here, I appreciate what our security agencies are doing to ensure we enjoy peace but I want to appeal for more security and true reconciliation in all parts of the country.

“Nigerians must respect one another and live in peace. Islam and Christianity are not in support of acts of insurgency or trouble making. We all believe in God Almighty who is the supreme being. Why should we forment trouble or kill one another,” the monarch queried.

The royal father thanked the vice-president, the National Chairman of the APC and the state governor for the realignment, saying it is a good development for both the state and the nation.