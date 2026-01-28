  • Tuesday, 27th January, 2026

ASIS 2026 Policy Engagement Set for Abuja

Business | 3 seconds ago

Nume Ekeghe 

Sterling One Foundation, in collaboration with the Office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the United Nations System, and partners of the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) will convene the ASIS 2026 High-Level Policy Engagement today at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. 

The foundation in a statement noted that the session will bring together senior government leaders, chief executives, development partners, investors, and civil society leaders to advance results-driven partnerships for inclusive growth, foundational learning, women and youth empowerment, and national development delivery.

Speaking ahead of the engagement, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria said, “Nigeria’s future prosperity depends on how effectively we mobilise the private sector, development partners, and public institutions around shared national priorities. This engagement marks a critical step toward delivery-driven partnerships that unlock the full potential of our women and youth, strengthen human capital, and accelerate inclusive growth.”

According to CEO of Sterling One Foundation, Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe, “ASIS 2026 High Level Policy Engagement represents a pivotal shift from conversation to national execution. By deliberately aligning policy, innovation, and financing, we are catalysing a framework that enables solutions to scale, delivering real impact for millions of Nigerians while positioning Nigeria as a leader in Africa’s sustainable growth agenda.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.