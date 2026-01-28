APC E-Registration Witnesses Poor Turnout in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The ongoing e-registration of members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is witnessing poor turnout of members in Niger State, investigations have revealed.

The investigations showed that only about 100,000 members have so far been registered across the 274 wards in the 25 local government areas of the state nearly one week after it took off.

At the centres visited in Minna and Paiko only very people were seen ready to obtain the e- registration card.

The same is said to be the situation in other local governments across the state.

The e- registration, which was officially flagged off by Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago over a week ago, is facing poor turn out because most members of the party did not have the National Identification Number (NIN) which is being linked to the new membership card being electronically released.

Investigations showed that the state governor is disturbed that few days to the terminal date for the registration and has directed all his political appointees and top politicians to return to their constituencies to mobilise people to register.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Alhaji Labaran Sarkinkaji, when contacted agreed that there was “a slow start to the exercise because most members did not have the requirements for the exercise.”

Sarkinkaji said the state Secretariat of the party is now assisting its members to obtain the NIN so that they can participate in e- registration

“I can assure you that we will meet the one million target before the expiration of the deadline given for the registration,” Sarkinkaji said.

Flagging off the e- registration, Governor Bago donated N160 million, 300 motorcycles and 300 tablets to the party to facilitate the exercise.

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa on his part gave N29 million to his Niger East APC constituency for the project.