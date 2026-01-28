Agba Boosts APC E-Registration in Obudu With Phones, Cash Donations

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Martha Agba, has thrown her weight behind the party’s ongoing electronic membership registration exercise in Obudu Local Government Area, providing significant logistical and financial support to enhance the success of the exercise.

Dr. Agba announced her intervention during a stakeholders’ meeting she convened, which brought together APC leaders, lead registration agents, and other key stakeholders involved in the e-registration process across Obudu.

Speaking at the meeting, she expressed appreciation to party leaders, agents, and members for honouring her invitation, noting that the APC e-registration exercise is ongoing and requires collective commitment from all party stakeholders.

“The APC e-registration is ongoing, and most of us, in our various capacities, have been assigned responsibilities to ensure its success. I decided to see how I could contribute in my own little way,” she said.

Dr. Agba explained that her decision to intervene was prompted by reports indicating that her ward recorded the lowest turnout in the ongoing exercise, a development she described as concerning and in need of urgent action.

To improve participation and efficiency, she announced the donation of 10 smartphones, one for each of the 10 lead agents coordinating the exercise across the wards in Obudu. She also provided 200 printed registration forms for each ward, amounting to a total of 2,000 forms, alongside 50 reflective jackets to aid easy identification and coordination of registration agents in the field.

In addition, she made a cash donation of ₦500,000 to support logistics for the exercise.

The meeting featured an opening address by the APC Chapter Chairman and was attended by the 10 lead agents, other registration agents, and party stakeholders. The Lead Agent of Obudu Urban Ward delivered remarks on behalf of the registration agents.

One of the agents commended Dr. Agba’s initiative and urged other party leaders at various levels to emulate her gesture, noting that similar support across wards would greatly strengthen the e-registration process.

Stakeholders at the meeting praised Dr. Martha Agba for her leadership and commitment to grassroots party development, describing her intervention as timely and impactful.

The APC e-registration exercise continues across all wards in Obudu Local Government Area, with party leaders encouraging members and supporters to actively participate in building a strong, credible, and well-organized party ahead of future political engagements.