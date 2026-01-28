AfriTeach Set to Revolutionise Teaching Profession in Africa

Uchechukwu Nnaike

A Pan-African organisation, AfriTeach, has been launched to address persistent challenges in education in Africa, particularly the prevalence of unqualified teachers, teacher shortages, and high attrition rates.

The organisation also aims to strengthen the teaching profession and develop thought leaders within the education ecosystem.

Co-founded by a team of distinguished education leaders, including the Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Professor Folasade Ogunsola; the founder of Slum2School, Mr Orondaam Otto; and Dr Kehinde Nwani, founder of the Meadow Hall Group, who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer, AfriTeach aims to reposition and revolutionise education across the continent through innovation, inclusivity, and forward-looking approaches.

In a recent briefing for journalists, Nwani explained that AfriTeach’s vision is clear and ambitious.

“To build an Africa where every teacher is a leader, every classroom is a hub of innovation, and every learner reaches their full potential,” she stated. “AfriTeach is about developing teacher leaders and ensuring our classrooms are innovative spaces.”

On the mission of the organisation, the education reformer noted that AfriTeach will equip teachers across Africa with the skills, resources, and networks they need to lead, innovate, and unlock learners’ full potential.

“We will achieve this through four key pillars: collaborative networks, professional learning communities, a fellowship programme, and a robust accreditation process,” she said.

Co-founder, Mr Orondaam Otto, stressed the urgency of education reform, warning that without deliberate action, education in Africa risks losing its credibility.

“Education is a scaffolding, and teachers are at its foundation. If we fail to place the right teachers in classrooms, the dreams and hopes of children, especially at the early stages, will be cut short,” he said.

Otto also called for a complete overhaul of the teacher education system, starting from colleges of education.

“Why is admission into colleges of education set at significantly lower cut-off marks compared to other professions? Why should candidates be admitted with scores as low as 100 out of 400? We must reform the entire system and elevate the teaching profession by ensuring that entry qualifications are at par with, or even higher than, those of other high-status professions,” added Otto.

According to him, AfriTeach is designed to serve as a Pan-African movement that harmonises teaching philosophies, creates safe spaces for dialogue, promotes the exchange of ideas, builds strong structures, inspires commitment, and advances the teaching profession across the continent.

Speaking on AfriTeach’s programmes, the Executive Director, Ms Rita Ekpenyong, stated that while the platform is free and open to teachers from public and private sectors across Africa, official membership and eligibility for its flagship fellowship programme are subject to meeting specific criteria.

“Our transformational fellowship programme, the first of its kind in Africa, is fully funded, rigorous, and intensive. It is exclusively for teachers with 10 to 15 years of experience. We believe this initiative will produce teacher-leaders who are positive change agents and capable of influencing education policy and practice,” she said.

The Head of Programme and Strategy, Mr Samuel Omoregie, stated that teachers can register for free via the AfriTeach website and its social media platforms.

“Beyond onboarding, AfriTeach is focused on scalability and sustainability. Through structured courses, meaningful connections, and the strategic use of technology, our members are better equipped across all aspects of their professional practice,” he noted.

Meanwhile, AfriTeach is set to host a hybrid conference on May 2, themed ‘From Every Classroom, Africa Rises’. The event, which will be held at the Muson Centre, is highly subsidised and is expected to convene key education stakeholders from across Africa to discuss pathways for education reform on the continent.