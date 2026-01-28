Adopt Data-Driven Decision-Making Avoid Lying With or Misrepresenting Data, Adio Tells NIQS

Bennett Oghifo

To ensure credible and efficient cost management in the execution of projects, the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) has been advised to adopt data-driven decision-making and to avoid lying with or misrepresenting data.

Former Executive Secretary, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Mr. Waziri Adio gave this advice in his Keynote address at the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors’ (NIQS) 2026 National Executive Council and Chapter Chairmen Retreat in Abuja, recently.

The theme was, “From Intention to Structure, From Structure to Delivery.”

In his address titled, ‘Leadership and Relevance in the Data Age’, Adio, who also leads Agora Policy, a Think Tank on data, said, “In today’s world, we need compelling and credible data to make informed decisions and to lead effectively.

“It is therefore important to mainstream the use of evidence in every facet of the operations of NIQS, from setting your goals to measuring the impact of your activities, from attempting to understand the needs and expectations of your members and other critical stakeholders to setting agenda for government and the larger society.”

He advised NIQS to “consider adopting an approach called Data-Driven Decision-Making (DDDM),” which, he said, was defined in a 2019 Harvard Business Review article as “the process of using data to inform your decision-making process and validate a course of action before committing to it.”

He said, “Instead of just relying on opinion, experience and tradition, or even impulse, consider making this question a constant refrain: what does the data tell us and what does that mean? Obsess with data not just because someone enjoins you to or because everyone else is doing it, but because data makes a world of difference.

“Mastering data imbues you with confidence and credibility and makes you more persuasive.”

Adio said, “On the whole, the data-driven decision-making approach assists in improving accuracy and reducing bias/subjectivity, optimising performance, improving efficiency, tracking progress, ensuring proactive decision-making, and prompting necessary course correction. What is there not to like? “However, you need to be mindful of certain things as you actively embrace using and leveraging data in decision-making.

The first, which may sound contradictory, is that data is not everything. Decisions still have to be made by humans. And judgement calls still have to be made. As you invest in data generation, also invest in the capacity of the staff, management and leadership of NIQS to understand data, to be comfortable with data, and to make the right calls with data. Enhanced data literacy is important even for those that will not be directly involved with crunching the numbers. “Also be mindful of this: the fact that a decision is based on data does not mean it will always be the correct or the sensible decision.

“Based on a host of factors, people can draw the wrong conclusions from data. What you see in data is what you take to it. Ten of us can look at one data point and see ten different things. It is important to invest in developing a culture of working with data and to invest in a people socialised and capacitated not just to be obsessed with figures but also to draw and apply useful insights.

According to him, “People lie with or manipulate figures. Please don’t do that. One famous expression is: “Lies, Damned Lies and Statistics”. Lying with or misrepresenting data is a no-no. There is enough distributed expertise out there to figure out dodgy or inaccurate data. While good and credible data enhances your credibility and decision-making, dirty or dodgy data undermine you and your cause. It is important to start with a hunch or hypothesis, but probe and go where the data leads you. In exercising leadership and positioning for greater relevance, it is good and necessary to use data and use it well in this data age. But please note that it is more important to do it right.”

At the end of the day, what you want is to be able to make sound and sensible decisions based on actionable insights drawn from robust data, which by the way does not have to be only quantitative.

“Part of this investment is to develop the capacity to decipher the appropriate type of data and methodology needed for what purpose, where and how to get the data, to ask the right questions and know how to ask or frame them, and to ensure that the data gathered accurately reflects what you claim it says. There is data and there is data. There is no substitute for quality data. Not everything clothed or packaged as data is really useful, insightful, sound and credible. It is important to ensure that the methodology aligns with what is being measured and is robust enough to stand scrutiny.

Remember this: data makes people uncomfortable. So, always expect pushbacks and be ready to be accountable. Ensure that you examine different dimensions, that you attribute the source of your data (if it is not from you) and that you do not suppress or torture or misrepresent data to serve an agenda. In the same vein, avoid confirmation bias or working to a pre-determined answer. Also, be careful about the distinction between correlation and causation.

The reason for this approach, he stated, was because, “We are living through a new age. It is called the Age of Data or the Data Age, which is distinct from the Information Age. The current age is defined by the superabundance of data and its application at a scale never seen before. Yes, data has always been with us. As cost management experts, you (NIQS) know this more than I do. But we are witnessing an unprecedented explosion in the generation and use of data by individuals, organisations, businesses and countries and in the application of data in all facets of life, from the most mundane to the most sublime.”

An estimate, he said, puts the amount of data generated and consumed at 2.5 quintillion bytes per day, adding that in today’s world, those who possess, understand, deploy and leverage data have an edge over the others. They control the narrative and shape the thoughts and the behaviours of others.

He said, “Data is not just the new currency of influence, it is power. Also, data is now seen as a critical resource, comparable to natural resources. Data is the new gold.

“Across the ages, the demand of leadership remains the same. But those who wish to lead effectively and position themselves and the groups and organisations they lead for greater relevance and success must adapt to the dictates, the peculiarities and the expectations of the times that we live in. They must make the most of tools that resonate with the moment and differentiate them from the pack. They must adapt to the changing context. What sufficed in the past will not serve today.

“Relying solely on guts, authority, experience and instincts to exercise leadership will not cut it today. There is still a place for all of that, but it is important to deliberately deploy data and evidence for optimal decision-making. I am sure we are all familiar with the popular saying: “In God we trust, all others bring data.” It is not a new saying, but it has acquired a new meaning and urgency in the data age.

“To persuade and to motivate others and to make the difference, faith and opinion are important but not enough.”

Citing an example of how data eases work efficiency, Adio said, “I used to work in NEITI, an institution charged with improving transparency and accountability not just in the extractive sector but in the management of the revenues from the sector. Everyone likes transparency and accountability when they are not at the receiving end. “Needless to say that companies and government agencies saw NEITI as an interloper or irritant, and many would not hesitate to say that we did not know what we were doing or talking about. But the data generated from the audits and the robustness of the data changed the conversation over time. NEITI is now the first port of call for anyone looking for credible information about the extractive sector in Nigeria today.

“When I became the Executive Secretary of NEITI in 2016, one of the issues brought to my attention was the need to amend the time-bound provisions of a law, which had serious implications for government revenue. Everyone, including ministers and parliamentarians, kept saying Nigeria was losing a lot of money for failing to do what was stipulated in our own laws. Our people kept saying we needed to impress it on the executive and legislative arms to change some terms of the law because the country was losing a lot of money. I was intrigued about this amount of money that didn’t have a name. So, we decided to deploy modelling to quantify what the country lost in a period of ten years (2008 to 2017) for not changing the time-bound provisions of the law, and the opportunity cost of inaction. Based on clearly stated assumptions, we showed that the country lost between $16 billion and $28 billion in ten years or an average of between $1.6 billion and $2.8 billion yearly. “We also showed what the country could have done with the amount lost. This empirical study changed the discourse and the data-based approach made the issue legible and our argument more cogent and compelling. “The report was published in April 2019 and the law was amended in November 2019. The law had been due for amendment in 2008, and the few attempts to change it didn’t get far. Of course, the report was not the sole reason why the law was changed in 2019, but the report made a lot of difference, especially based on the rigour of the report and the data behind it. We did not just pluck the figures from thin air. We were able to show our workings in ways not done previously. I brought this up because I know that advocacy and positioning are important to you as a professional body and for the new leadership.

“Consider engaging with evidence, not with sentiments, and definitely not with a sense of entitlement. The world does not owe you a thing. You have to make your case, and make it well. Deploying data and evidence and communicating strategically and in a non-threatening way will serve you in good stead.” He advised NIQS to also “Consider commissioning regular studies that allow you to establish authoritative expertise, thought leadership and strategic positioning within the built environment industry. Compelling evidence forces people to listen to you, to look at you differently, to give you your due respects. Remember: In God we trust, all others bring data.

“The use of evidence also helps you to spot trends and patterns, to anticipate opportunities and threats, and to see what may not be immediately obvious. Data brings clarity. Don’t assume you know what is there, until you probe. Data deepens understanding. It helps you to plan and execute better, to make timely and rational adjustments and to focus on the right things.”

He cited two examples from the work of Agora Policy, saying, “We were invited to help provide options on how to address a thorny and sensitive issue. We dug deeper and found out that while the identified challenge had to be addressed, it accounted for less than 10% of what the organisation was bothered about.”

Although he did not mention the name of the organisation and the issue because of confidentiality and the sensitivity of the issue, but said, “A deeper analysis of the data they were sitting on made visible other dimensions and areas where they could have easily gain more traction.

“All we did was to look at their data over a period of time, dimension the data, and things started jumping at us. They were surprised. We were also surprised that they were surprised. But that is the power of data. It shows you what is there, makes visible what is there in plain sight but not immediately obvious, and steers you towards better and more optimal decisions.

“Eye-balling data also assists in subjecting assumptions to the harsh light of reality and in clearing misconceptions.”

Explaining further, he said, “I am sure we all remember the VAT debates during the process of passing the tax laws. The official line was that only two states, Lagos and Rivers, would be negatively affected by a change in how VAT revenue is distributed among the 36 states. The ensuing debate acquired an emotional and unhelpful tone. Insults were hurled and accusations were traded, mostly across regional lines. Agora Policy decided to use FAAC data to see what was there. We looked at what states and zones got from the VAT pool against what they contributed in absolute numbers and in percentages. The data had always been there. All we did was to look a little bit more intensely at the data.

“The picture that emerged from the data analysis and visualisation was more nuanced. Most states, across zones, got more than they contributed. So, it was not about one region freeloading on the other. The data threw up intriguing patterns, including within zones. We also undertook some simulations to explore how many states would be better or worse off if the proposed sharing formula replaced the existing one. The result was mixed, and significantly at variance with the official line. Illustrated with charts and maps, it was a simple exercise but it contributed to moderating the debate. This further underscores the power of data.”

Adio congratulated Dr. Aminu Bashir, the President of NIQS, and other members of the National Executive Committee of NIQS, on their recent elections.

The retreat focused on investing in leadership that drives vision, strategy, and effective delivery.

According to the President of NIQS, QS Aminu M. Bashir, FNIQS, who assumed office in November 2025, the retreat was designed to sharpen the strategic thinking of new council members and equip them for the responsibilities ahead.

He emphasised the critical role of purposeful and effective leadership in advancing both the Institute and the Quantity Surveying profession.

The President further noted that the retreat forms part of NIQS’s broader commitment to strengthening professionalism and capacity development through visionary leadership.

This, he explained, “is essential to enhancing advocacy and fostering collaboration toward building a more efficient and sustainable built environment.”