Tongeji Island and the Quiet Dawn of a New Economy in Ogun West

By Kayode Oladele

The news that commercial oil drilling has commenced at Tongeji Island in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State is one of those developments that arrives quietly but carries profound implications. It may not yet dominate national headlines, but for Ogun West, the Yewa/Awori axis long defined by industrial development, trade, agriculture and international commerce , it signals the beginning of a new economic chapter that will consolidate the axis as the economic and industrial hub in Ogun State.

This milestone follows the presidential approval granted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, an intervention that reflects the broader economic philosophy of his administration under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

By authorising commercial oil drilling beyond Nigeria’s traditional oil producing States in the South South region, the President has once again underscored his commitment to inclusive growth, national balance and the deliberate unlocking of dormant economic assets. For Ogun State and particularly Ogun West, the approval represents renewed federal confidence in the region’s strategic potential, and a clear signal that development under the Tinubu administration is intended to reach every part of the federation.

The achievement is also a product of the concerted and sustained efforts of the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, CON, whose strategic engagement and persistent advocacy were instrumental in securing the presidential approval. Through deliberate collaboration with relevant federal institutions and consistent articulation of Ogun’s economic case, the Governor demonstrated purposeful leadership in advancing the state’s long-term development agenda. His role in bringing the Tongeji project which started under the Otunba Gbenga Daniel’s administration to fruition underscores the value of proactive and strategic alignment with the federal government.

For decades, Ogun State’s economic identity has been shaped largely by its proximity to Lagos, its industrial corridors and its reputation as Nigeria’s manufacturing gateway. Oil was never part of that story. That narrative is now evolving. With Tongeji Island poised to join Nigeria’s oil-producing geography, Ogun steps into a space traditionally occupied by the Niger Delta states bringing with it both opportunity and responsibility.

What makes this development particularly significant is its location. Ipokia sits at the frontier of Nigeria’s southwest, a largely rural environment whose communities depend heavily on fishing, farming and cross-border trade. Oil exploration in such a setting will promote both economic activity and social interventions that will inevitably reshape livelihoods, settlement patterns and community expectations in Ogun West in general.

At its best, the Tongeji project could unlock long-awaited economic momentum in Ogun West. Commercial drilling rarely exists in isolation. It attracts logistics firms, marine services, security operations, catering companies, technicians and transport providers. With deliberate local-content enforcement, this expanding value chain can translate into jobs for youths and growth for indigenous enterprises not only in Ipokia local government but across Yewa North, Yewa South, Imeko-Afon and Ado-Odo/Ota.

There is also the prospect of enhanced internally generated revenue for Ogun State. While petroleum earnings flow largely through federal structures, oil activity expands the economic footprint of host states through taxation, employment income and increased commercial transactions. For Ogun West that has often raised concerns about developmental imbalance, this new economic activity will strengthen the case for accelerated public investment in the senatorial district

Infrastructure development may become one of the most visible outcomes. Oil operations require access roads, jetties, power supply, communication systems and security architecture. When thoughtfully planned, such infrastructure can serve dual purposes; supporting both industrial activity and community development long after the oil cycle fluctuates.

For the people of Ogun West, the commencement of commercial oil drilling at Tongeji Island stands as clear evidence that their district is increasingly benefiting from purposeful governance and inclusive national leadership. From renewed federal attention to strategic economic opportunities now unfolding along the Yewa–Awori corridor, the zone has witnessed and will continue to witness meaningful progress under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As beneficiaries of these far-reaching interventions, the people of Ogun West have ample cause to consolidate these gains. The path of continuity offers the strongest assurance that ongoing projects will be deepened, opportunities expanded and development sustained.

In 2027, the Senatorial district is therefore well positioned to reciprocate these dividends of governance by standing firmly with President Tinubu and demonstrating, through massive electoral support, its appreciation for an administration that has brought Ogun West decisively into Nigeria’s economic mainstream.